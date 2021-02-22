The LG Rollable might never be released as development is paused
The LG Rollable may not be launched, despite being teased
South Korean publication Yonhap News released a report this morning which claims that LG has asked its suppliers, including rollable display manufacturer BOE, to pause their plans for the smartphone.
This decision might be related to LG’s interest in selling its smartphone business. The South Korean brand confirmed last month that all options, including a sale, were on the table for its mobile division following years of poor performance.
At the time, potential buyers included Vietnamese conglomerate VinGroup, Google, Facebook, and automaker Volkswagen. Partner BOE was also said to be interested in creating devices under the LG brand.
