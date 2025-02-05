Impressive new deal makes the premium Lenovo Tab Plus entertainer cheaper than ever before
A bang-for-buck champion right from its US commercial debut less than five short months ago, the Lenovo Tab Plus scored some surprisingly hefty discounts both before and after the recently concluded holiday season, improving its value proposition even further.
Normally priced at $289.99 and up, the 11.5-inch Android 14-based mid-ranger is currently available for as little as $229.49... in a non-entry-level configuration. Oddly enough, this 256GB storage variant marked down from a $319.99 list price is now cheaper than said entry-level model with only 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room.
It pretty much goes without saying that Lenovo's new "doorbuster" deal also makes the "premium entertainment" tablet more affordable than ever before, and yes, that includes all of the company's Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas sales back in November and December 2024.
By no means a top-notch alternative to super-premium (and super-costly) devices like Apple's latest iPad Pro generation or Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, the Lenovo Tab Plus undeniably delivers amazing value for 230 bucks, with a reasonably powerful MediaTek Helio G99 processor under the hood and a sharp IPS touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution also in tow.
Then you've got a large 8,600mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology squeezed into an impressively thin and lightweight body, as well as a respectable 8GB RAM count ready to keep up with your everyday multitasking needs.
Of course, the number one selling point here and this product's key differentiator against virtually all the best Android tablets out there today is a mind-blowing sound system composed of no less than eight JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. This promises to deliver a whopping 26W of stereo power, thus eclipsing the audio performance of everything from Apple's best iPads to Google's Pixel Tablet (with its dedicated speaker dock included).
The Lenovo Tab Plus is so powerful in the sound department that it can easily double as a Bluetooth speaker for your phone, with its built-in kickstand allowing you to enjoy your audio and video content in your living room or on the move in a completely unrivaled way. And all for 230 bucks or so with a very generous 256 gigs of internal storage space included.
