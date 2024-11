This Lenovo Tab P12 bundle is a must-have for Android fans on a budget at its Black Friday discount

The Lenovo Tab P12 bundle is a must-have at 11% off The Lenovo Tab P12 is now a real bargain on Amazon. Right now, the e-commerce giant sells the device for 11% off in a bundle with a grey folio case and a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus. This is the 8/128GB version of the slate. It runs on Android 13 out the gate and will receive security patches until 2027, $35 off (11%) Buy at Amazon

Alongside high-end Android tablets , Black Friday brings us an extra-spicy promo on the Lenovo Tab P12. Ideal for users on a tighter budget, this bad boy is now under $290, bundled with a grey folio case and the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus. That lets you save 11% of its ~$330 asking price, making it one of the hottest stylus-wielding tablets under the $300 mark.Offering digital hoarders a decent mid-range performance, this sub-$330 buddy is a real bargain for Black Friday. Bundled with a stylus, the device lets you get schoolwork and other tasks done easier and more conveniently. Plus, the 12.7-inch 3K display offers great visuals, enhancing your streaming experience.Speaking of video-watching, the affordablepacks four JBL speakers enhanced for Dolby Atmos. Although not as impressive on the audio front as the Lenovo Tab Plus , this puppy offers pretty satisfactory sound for its asking price.The same goes for performance. Packing a Dimensity 7050 processor, the device handles everyday tasks with ease, and you can also engage in light multitasking. The 128GB model also features 8GB RAM.Running on Android 13 out of the box, the Tab P12 receives Android 14 as a final OS version and security patches until 2027. In other words, it'll be safe and good to go for another couple of years before you need a replacement.What's the best part about it (besides the affordable price)? You get plenty of on-screen time, that's what. Lenovo integrated a large 10,200mAh battery with 30W wired charging speeds, offering as much as 10 hours of non-stop use between charges.As you can see for yourself, the Tab P12 isn't the best tablet on the market. However, it rivals other affordable options well, offering a decent display, solid audio, and lots of battery life. At that price, what more could you need? Get yours and save 11% with Amazon's Black Friday promo.