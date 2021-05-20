Lenovo's crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative somehow just got even cheaper

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But if you fought the temptation of spending as little as 230 bucks on this surprisingly premium-looking and reasonably feature-packed slate as soon as it finally went on sale last month, you can now get it for even less than two Benjamins.





Specifically, $184.99, which is the new starting price of the 11-inch mid-ranger in an entry-level 4GB RAM configuration accommodating just 64 gigs of data internally as part of a limited-time Memorial Day promotion on Lenovo's official US website.





The deal technically requires the use of a special eCoupon code, but at the time of this writing, the magic "SNEAKYTABSALE" combination appears to be automatically applied to your order when adding the Tab P11 to your cart.





A very similar 20 percent or so discount also applies to the 128GB storage variants of the Lenovo Tab P11 packing your choice of 4 or 6 gigs of memory. The former will thus cost you a measly $223.99 (down from a $279.99 MSRP), with the latter available for $263.99 instead of its $329.99 list price, therefore saving you a solid 56 and 66 bucks respectively.









With 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels) screen resolution in tow, as well as a quad Dolby Atmos-enhanced speaker system, a not-too-shabby Snapdragon 662 processor under the hood, and a fairly large 7,700mAh battery promising up to 15 hours of endurance between charges, it's difficult to ignore the Tab P11's standing right now as a legitimately great low-cost alternative to the iPad Pro (2021) lineup and every other member of the iPad family, not to mention the best Samsung tablets out there.







