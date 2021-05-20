Lenovo's crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative somehow just got even cheaper
But if you fought the temptation of spending as little as 230 bucks on this surprisingly premium-looking and reasonably feature-packed slate as soon as it finally went on sale last month, you can now get it for even less than two Benjamins.
The deal technically requires the use of a special eCoupon code, but at the time of this writing, the magic "SNEAKYTABSALE" combination appears to be automatically applied to your order when adding the Tab P11 to your cart.
While obviously nowhere near as powerful as Apple's 2020-released iPad Pro duo, let alone 2021's absolute M1 beasts, this budget-friendly puppy is currently even cheaper than both the iPad 10.2 (2020) and iPad mini (2019)... by a lot.
With 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels) screen resolution in tow, as well as a quad Dolby Atmos-enhanced speaker system, a not-too-shabby Snapdragon 662 processor under the hood, and a fairly large 7,700mAh battery promising up to 15 hours of endurance between charges, it's difficult to ignore the Tab P11's standing right now as a legitimately great low-cost alternative to the iPad Pro (2021) lineup and every other member of the iPad family, not to mention the best Samsung tablets out there.
This right here, ladies and gents, is one of the big reasons why Lenovo is growing at such a remarkable pace in the thriving tablet market, albeit at the likely expense of profit margins.