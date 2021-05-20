$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Lenovo

Lenovo's crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative somehow just got even cheaper

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 20, 2021, 11:08 AM
Lenovo's crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative somehow just got even cheaper
Those in the market for an Android-powered iPad Pro 11 (2020) alternative with a much lower price point (and a humbler list of specifications) had to wait around three months and a half to see the Lenovo Tab P11 go from officially unveiled to commercially released product for some reason.

But if you fought the temptation of spending as little as 230 bucks on this surprisingly premium-looking and reasonably feature-packed slate as soon as it finally went on sale last month, you can now get it for even less than two Benjamins.

Specifically, $184.99, which is the new starting price of the 11-inch mid-ranger in an entry-level 4GB RAM configuration accommodating just 64 gigs of data internally as part of a limited-time Memorial Day promotion on Lenovo's official US website.

The deal technically requires the use of a special eCoupon code, but at the time of this writing, the magic "SNEAKYTABSALE" combination appears to be automatically applied to your order when adding the Tab P11 to your cart.

A very similar 20 percent or so discount also applies to the 128GB storage variants of the Lenovo Tab P11 packing your choice of 4 or 6 gigs of memory. The former will thus cost you a measly $223.99 (down from a $279.99 MSRP), with the latter available for $263.99 instead of its $329.99 list price, therefore saving you a solid 56 and 66 bucks respectively.

While obviously nowhere near as powerful as Apple's 2020-released iPad Pro duo, let alone 2021's absolute M1 beasts, this budget-friendly puppy is currently even cheaper than both the iPad 10.2 (2020) and iPad mini (2019)... by a lot.

With 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels) screen resolution in tow, as well as a quad Dolby Atmos-enhanced speaker system, a not-too-shabby Snapdragon 662 processor under the hood, and a fairly large 7,700mAh battery promising up to 15 hours of endurance between charges, it's difficult to ignore the Tab P11's standing right now as a legitimately great low-cost alternative to the iPad Pro (2021) lineup and every other member of the iPad family, not to mention the best Samsung tablets out there.

This right here, ladies and gents, is one of the big reasons why Lenovo is growing at such a remarkable pace in the thriving tablet market, albeit at the likely expense of profit margins.

