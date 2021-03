Barnes & Noble's latest NOOK tablet is made by Lenovo

Lenovo's tablets are among the cheapest in the United States, but that doesn't mean they're not reliable or decent enough performance-wise. Of course, they shouldn't be compared with more popular tablets made by Apple and Samsung, but if those looking for an affordable slate can definitely check out Lenovo's Tab series That being said, the Chinese company has just inked a partnership with Barnes & Noble , the US bookseller that already has an interesting portfolio of tablets and eReaders . Under the partnership, Lenovo will make Barnes & Noble's next NOOK tablet, an affordable 10.1-inch slab that will hit the shelves next month.Dubbed NOOK 10-inch HD, the tablet sports a larger 10.1-inch HD IPS display, which features certified eye protection to help lower harmful blue light. The tablet packs 32GB of storage with the option to expand with a microSD card, which is sold separately.As expected, Barnes & Noble's next NOOK tablet comes packed with lots of entertainment features, including digital newspapers and magazines, Google Play and Assistant, Kids Space from Google, and FM Radio.Also, Barnes & Noble confirmed the tablet will include front and rear cameras, Bluetooth connectivity, and dual audio speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. More importantly, the slate's battery should last up to 10 hours of web browsing on a single charge.The NOOK 10-inch HD will run Android OS and should be available for purchase in early April for prices starting at $130. Customers will be able to pick this one up via Barnes & Noble's brick-and-mortar stores, as well as online