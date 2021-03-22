Barnes & Noble's latest NOOK tablet is made by Lenovo
Dubbed NOOK 10-inch HD, the tablet sports a larger 10.1-inch HD IPS display, which features certified eye protection to help lower harmful blue light. The tablet packs 32GB of storage with the option to expand with a microSD card, which is sold separately.
Also, Barnes & Noble confirmed the tablet will include front and rear cameras, Bluetooth connectivity, and dual audio speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. More importantly, the slate's battery should last up to 10 hours of web browsing on a single charge.
The NOOK 10-inch HD will run Android OS and should be available for purchase in early April for prices starting at $130. Customers will be able to pick this one up via Barnes & Noble's brick-and-mortar stores, as well as online.