Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Tablets Lenovo

Barnes & Noble's latest NOOK tablet is made by Lenovo

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 22, 2021, 2:44 AM
Barnes &amp; Noble's latest NOOK tablet is made by Lenovo
Lenovo's tablets are among the cheapest in the United States, but that doesn't mean they're not reliable or decent enough performance-wise. Of course, they shouldn't be compared with more popular tablets made by Apple and Samsung, but if those looking for an affordable slate can definitely check out Lenovo's Tab series.

That being said, the Chinese company has just inked a partnership with Barnes & Noble, the US bookseller that already has an interesting portfolio of tablets and eReaders. Under the partnership, Lenovo will make Barnes & Noble's next NOOK tablet, an affordable 10.1-inch slab that will hit the shelves next month.

Dubbed NOOK 10-inch HD, the tablet sports a larger 10.1-inch HD IPS display, which features certified eye protection to help lower harmful blue light. The tablet packs 32GB of storage with the option to expand with a microSD card, which is sold separately.

As expected, Barnes & Noble's next NOOK tablet comes packed with lots of entertainment features, including digital newspapers and magazines, Google Play and Assistant, Kids Space from Google, and FM Radio.

Also, Barnes & Noble confirmed the tablet will include front and rear cameras, Bluetooth connectivity, and dual audio speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. More importantly, the slate's battery should last up to 10 hours of web browsing on a single charge.

The NOOK 10-inch HD will run Android OS and should be available for purchase in early April for prices starting at $130. Customers will be able to pick this one up via Barnes & Noble's brick-and-mortar stores, as well as online.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best deals this week: free Galaxy S20 FE and iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch SE discount, and more
Popular stories
Leaked 'mini-roadmap' reveals Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Unpacked date and more
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 hands-on preview

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
Popular stories
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in
Popular stories
How Verizon's 4G network turned out faster than the 5G ones
Popular stories
Best Buy's top Apple AirPods Pro deal is back on for a presumably limited time
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless