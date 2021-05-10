Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Tablets Lenovo 5G

Lenovo's next Android tablet will bring 5G to the masses

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 10, 2021, 4:11 PM
Lenovo's next Android tablet will bring 5G to the masses
If you're looking for a cheap Android tablet, Lenovo is always among the first names that we'd recommend. The Chinese giant bought Motorola to get a foothold on the US market, but its Android tablets seem to be popular too.

While Lenovo is not a big name in the US when it comes to tablets, it's one more alternative for those who can't afford to buy similar products from Apple or Samsung. The next Lenovo tablet is certainly making it easier to choose this brand over others.

The Lenovo Tab M10 is not a new tablet, but the 5G version recently listed in the Google Play Console database is. Spotted by GSMArena, the Tab M10 5G is a mid-range tablet based on the specs listed in the Google Play Console.

Unlike the regular model that has a MediaTek chipset, the 5G version is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 690 5G chipset. Even better, the tablet will pack 6GB RAM, as opposed to just 4GB RAM inside the base model, at least according to the recent listing at Geekbench.

Lenovo's unannounced 5G tablet is expected to boast a large 10-inch display with 1200 x 1920 pixels resolution. We have no clue when the tablet will be announced, but judging by all the information popping up online, it shouldn't be long now.

