Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative





















Although the Tab P11 can be purchased with up to 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, we're pretty sure the entry-level configuration packs only 4 and 64GB respectively. That's still not bad for $229.99, especially when you consider other truly impressive specs and features, like a 2K IPS LCD panel with integrated Eye Care technology, a massive 7,500mAh battery promising to keep the (high-res) lights on for up to a whopping 15 hours between charges, and four, count'em, four Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers.





Incredibly enough, the affordable 11-inch slate is also made from premium aluminum, squeezing that large aforementioned battery and reasonably powerful processor into a sleek body measuring 7.5mm in thickness. The screen bezels are not considerably wider than what the Galaxy Tab S7 has going for it either, so all in all, this is a decidedly and objectively good-looking tablet you can get at an almost shockingly low price.





On top of everything, the Lenovo Tab P11 can be paired with a second-gen Precision Pen, ultra-thin Keyboard Pack, and a couple of other handy first-party accessories for a productivity and versatility boost, although you'll obviously have to pay extra for every single add-on.