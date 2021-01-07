Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

Android Tablets Lenovo

Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 07, 2021, 8:57 AM
Believe it or not, the global tablet market, which seemed like it was dying a slow but certain death just a couple of years ago, has spectacularly bounced back thanks primarily to the coronavirus pandemic (of all things) that forced so many people around the world to find quick, versatile, and affordable home computing solutions.

While Apple continues to dominate the thriving industry with ease, several companies specialized in manufacturing Android slates have also managed to substantially improve their sales numbers in 2020, and one of the most successful (and prolific) such vendors is today taking the wraps off yet another very interesting low-cost iPad alternative.

At first glance, it might seem like the hot new Lenovo Tab P11 aims to compete against Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2020), as well as the "regular-sized" Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. But this particular 11-inch model is priced at a measly $229.99 and up. That's cheaper than the latest entry-level 10.2-inch iPad, mind you, while matching the starting price of Samsung's modest (and tiny) Galaxy Tab A7.

Naturally, that means the budget-friendly cousin of the stunning Lenovo Tab P11 Pro unveiled a little over four months ago will not be able to hold its own in a processing power head-to-head battle with the aforementioned Galaxy Tab S7. That being said, a Snapdragon 662 SoC sounds plenty fast for an Android 10 tablet fetching just 230 bucks.


Although the Tab P11 can be purchased with up to 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, we're pretty sure the entry-level configuration packs only 4 and 64GB respectively. That's still not bad for $229.99, especially when you consider other truly impressive specs and features, like a 2K IPS LCD panel with integrated Eye Care technology, a massive 7,500mAh battery promising to keep the (high-res) lights on for up to a whopping 15 hours between charges, and four, count'em, four Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers.

Incredibly enough, the affordable 11-inch slate is also made from premium aluminum, squeezing that large aforementioned battery and reasonably powerful processor into a sleek body measuring 7.5mm in thickness. The screen bezels are not considerably wider than what the Galaxy Tab S7 has going for it either, so all in all, this is a decidedly and objectively good-looking tablet you can get at an almost shockingly low price.

On top of everything, the Lenovo Tab P11 can be paired with a second-gen Precision Pen, ultra-thin Keyboard Pack, and a couple of other handy first-party accessories for a productivity and versatility boost, although you'll obviously have to pay extra for every single add-on.

