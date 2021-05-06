Lenovo's next Android tablet has something no Apple iPad currently offers









Believe it or not, the always inventive tech giant may still have a few neat surprises up its sleeve, starting with an undoubtedly rapidly approaching new member of the Yoga family supporting HDMI connectivity





Said unconventional feature is etched in stone, mind you, but alas, Lenovo seems intent on keeping everything else about this mysterious upcoming slate under wraps for the time being. We're not even 100 percent sure this thing is set to run Android on the software side of things, although that certainly feels like a safe bet.





What's far from guaranteed is the US availability of a product teased on Chinese social media , especially considering the fact there's only one Android-based Lenovo Yoga model you can currently buy on the company's official regional website.





Something tells us whatever Lenovo is cooking up here will end up costing quite a bit more than the $270 Yoga Smart Tab with built-in Google Assistant support. While it's definitely hard to predict a specific price point in the complete absence of other features, we also fully expect this bad boy to considerably undercut the obscene $2,500 Sony Xperia Pro handset with HDMI input.





Unlike the Xperia Pro, which is primarily aimed at professional photographers and videographers looking for a powerful tool to transfer and live stream their content on the fly, Lenovo suggests its main focus area could be gaming.





With an HDMI port, the next Yoga-series device will be able to seamlessly connect to a Nintendo Switch console, for instance, supporting high-quality and silky smooth mobile games on an undoubtedly sharp display likely to measure at least 10 inches in diagonal.





That's something no best-selling iPad can do (no, not even the extravagant new 12.9-inch iPad Pro ), and the same goes for Samsung's increasingly successful Galaxy Tab line, or for that matter, any other Android tablet we can currently think of.





Full marks to Lenovo for constantly looking to reinvent itself and trying new things, even if we remain fearful of this particular product's possible pricing structure.



