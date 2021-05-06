Lenovo's next Android tablet has something no Apple iPad currently offers
That might explain why the China-based company was one of the world's fastest-growing tablet vendors both last year and during the first three months of this year, which in turn more than justifies the presence of the inexpensive but beautiful Lenovo Tab P11 Pro on our list of the best iPad Pro (2021) alternatives available right now.
Said unconventional feature is etched in stone, mind you, but alas, Lenovo seems intent on keeping everything else about this mysterious upcoming slate under wraps for the time being. We're not even 100 percent sure this thing is set to run Android on the software side of things, although that certainly feels like a safe bet.
Something tells us whatever Lenovo is cooking up here will end up costing quite a bit more than the $270 Yoga Smart Tab with built-in Google Assistant support. While it's definitely hard to predict a specific price point in the complete absence of other features, we also fully expect this bad boy to considerably undercut the obscene $2,500 Sony Xperia Pro handset with HDMI input.
Unlike the Xperia Pro, which is primarily aimed at professional photographers and videographers looking for a powerful tool to transfer and live stream their content on the fly, Lenovo suggests its main focus area could be gaming.
With an HDMI port, the next Yoga-series device will be able to seamlessly connect to a Nintendo Switch console, for instance, supporting high-quality and silky smooth mobile games on an undoubtedly sharp display likely to measure at least 10 inches in diagonal.
Full marks to Lenovo for constantly looking to reinvent itself and trying new things, even if we remain fearful of this particular product's possible pricing structure.