This budget Lenovo Tab M11 bundle is a delight at its Amazon Spring Sale price
The Amazon Spring Sale is here! It brings some irresistible smartphone discounts, including a 40% markdown on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). What if you're looking for a compact media consumption device instead of a new Android phone? No worries — the Lenovo Tab M11 is also on sale!
For a limited time, you can save 20% on the 4/128GB Android tablet. But it's not just the slate alone you get. It's bundled with a stylus and a folio case, making it a fantastic choice for undemanding users. In case you're wondering, this is also the model's lowest price, though it's been available at other times.
What about performance? Under the hood, the model features a MediaTek Helio G88 chip, offering a decent performance that fits its asking price. You even get to multitask with the supported split-screen mode. Then again, if you want more horsepower, you'd have to splurge for a Galaxy Tab S9 FE or another higher-class option.
As you can see, the Lenovo Tab M11 is an excellent choice for everyday use. It may not give you impressive specs or stunning performance like the best Android tablets, but it's more than OK for streaming, casual browsing, and more. Get yours and save 20% on Amazon this spring.
While the Tab M11 is far less capable than the latest iPad Pro M4 models, it stands its own ground in the budget tablet department. It features a good-looking 11-inch WUXGA display, which pairs with four Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers for an enjoyable streaming experience.
Add to this ultra-affordable package a battery life of up to 10 hours and an IP52 rating for improved dust and water resistance, and you've got a real solid option. As for OS updates, the Tab M11 runs on Android 13 out of the box and gets Android 14 as a final OS version. Security updates are still ongoing and will run through 2028.
