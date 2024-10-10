Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!

Last-minute Pixel 8 Pro deal saves you a whopping $406 on Amazon with Prime

The Prime Day event is almost over, and Amazon intends to end it with style. How exactly? By throwing the best Pixel 8 Pro deal we've seen this year. The Google Pixel phone is now a whopping 41% off, meaning you can buy one for less than $600. Now, given that the base storage model can usually set you back almost $1,000, Amazon is offering an epic deal no Prime member should miss.

Update: Just as expected, Amazon removed the uber-generous 41% markdown as soon as Prime Day ended. Right now, you can save $350 on the model in Obsidian, Bay and Porcelain. 

Pixel 8 Pro, 128GB, Obsidian: Save $406 with Prime!

Prime Day is almost over, but Amazon gives you a last-minute Pixel 8 Pro deal you simply can't miss. The phone was retailing at a decent $280 discount during the first two days of the event, but you can now save a whopping $406 on it. That's an epic 41% off the phone's MSRP! Hurry up and buy one with Prime, and remember that Prime Big Deal Days ends in just about an hour, so the deal might not stay up for very long.
Expired

Pixel 8 Pro, 128GB, Obsidian: Now $350 off

Prime Day is gone. And so is the last-minute huge $406 discount on the Obsidian-colored Pixel 8 Pro. At the time of writing, you can save $350 on the handset with 128GB of storage, which is still a decent bargain.
$350 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

When October Prime Day started, this bad boy was retailing at a much humbler discount of $280. And while that was already a great price for the high-end flagship, the latest discount is ten times better! After all, it gives you a huge $406 in savings. That said, we don't expect the promo to continue much longer, especially since Prime Day is about to end in about an hour or so.

The Pixel 8 Pro gets its machine-learning capabilities from the in-house Tensor G3 chip. Granted, this processor doesn't offer as much horsepower as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but the device still feels incredibly smooth and pleasant to interact with.

It also sports a gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO technology, offering 120Hz refresh rates. The camera setup is just as remarkable, and this fella was one of the best camera phones when it first came out in 2023. The model utilizes a triple 50 + 48 + 48 MP configuration on the rear. With its 3X zoom lens, the handset takes great zoom photos. Feel free to browse the camera samples in our Pixel 8 Pro review for more details.

With additional cool stuff like a thermometer (if you need one for whatever reason) and seven years of support, this Google phone is one of the best options you can get, especially at its current price. If you think it brings enough to the table, hurry up and buy one for $406 off with Prime!
