Last-minute Pixel 8 Pro deal saves you a whopping $406 on Amazon with Prime
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Prime Day event is almost over, and Amazon intends to end it with style. How exactly? By throwing the best Pixel 8 Pro deal we've seen this year. The Google Pixel phone is now a whopping 41% off, meaning you can buy one for less than $600. Now, given that the base storage model can usually set you back almost $1,000, Amazon is offering an epic deal no Prime member should miss.
When October Prime Day started, this bad boy was retailing at a much humbler discount of $280. And while that was already a great price for the high-end flagship, the latest discount is ten times better! After all, it gives you a huge $406 in savings. That said, we don't expect the promo to continue much longer, especially since Prime Day is about to end in about an hour or so.
It also sports a gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO technology, offering 120Hz refresh rates. The camera setup is just as remarkable, and this fella was one of the best camera phones when it first came out in 2023. The model utilizes a triple 50 + 48 + 48 MP configuration on the rear. With its 3X zoom lens, the handset takes great zoom photos. Feel free to browse the camera samples in our Pixel 8 Pro review for more details.
With additional cool stuff like a thermometer (if you need one for whatever reason) and seven years of support, this Google phone is one of the best options you can get, especially at its current price. If you think it brings enough to the table, hurry up and buy one for $406 off with Prime!
Update: Just as expected, Amazon removed the uber-generous 41% markdown as soon as Prime Day ended. Right now, you can save $350 on the model in Obsidian, Bay and Porcelain.
When October Prime Day started, this bad boy was retailing at a much humbler discount of $280. And while that was already a great price for the high-end flagship, the latest discount is ten times better! After all, it gives you a huge $406 in savings. That said, we don't expect the promo to continue much longer, especially since Prime Day is about to end in about an hour or so.
The Pixel 8 Pro gets its machine-learning capabilities from the in-house Tensor G3 chip. Granted, this processor doesn't offer as much horsepower as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but the device still feels incredibly smooth and pleasant to interact with.
It also sports a gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO technology, offering 120Hz refresh rates. The camera setup is just as remarkable, and this fella was one of the best camera phones when it first came out in 2023. The model utilizes a triple 50 + 48 + 48 MP configuration on the rear. With its 3X zoom lens, the handset takes great zoom photos. Feel free to browse the camera samples in our Pixel 8 Pro review for more details.
With additional cool stuff like a thermometer (if you need one for whatever reason) and seven years of support, this Google phone is one of the best options you can get, especially at its current price. If you think it brings enough to the table, hurry up and buy one for $406 off with Prime!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
10 Oct, 2024Last-minute Pixel 8 Pro deal saves you a whopping $406 on Amazon with Prime
08 Oct, 2024Hurry up and seize this unique opportunity to save nearly $300 on a Google Pixel 8! The Pixel 8 Pro is a whopping $280 off for October Prime Day
07 Oct, 2024Google Pixel 8 is rocking a dazzling 26% discount right before Amazon Prime Day
25 Sep, 2024This humongous Pixel 8 Pro discount is still up for grabs at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: