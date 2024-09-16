The brand-new JBL Xtreme 4 speaker is on sale at an extremely large discount already





I'll admit, I'm almost shocked by how much you can already save at Woot on a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged JBL Xtreme 4 unit in a single black colorway... if you hurry. The Amazon-owned e-tailer is taking 90 bucks off this bad boy's $379.95 list price for a limited time, and yes, you even get a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included with your order.

JBL Xtreme 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Powerful Sound and Deep Bass, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Next-Level JBL Pro Sound Technology with Two Woofers and Two Tweeters, Dual Pumping JBL Bass Radiators, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, PartyBoost for Multi-Speaker Pairing, AI Sound Boost, Built-in Powerbank Capabilities, Bluetooth 5.3, Black Color, Built-in Shoulder Strap, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $90 off (24%) $289 95 $379 95 Buy at Woot JBL Xtreme 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Powerful Sound and Deep Bass, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Next-Level JBL Pro Sound Technology with Two Woofers and Two Tweeters, Dual Pumping JBL Bass Radiators, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, PartyBoost for Multi-Speaker Pairing, AI Sound Boost, Built-in Powerbank Capabilities, Bluetooth 5.3, Black Color, Built-in Shoulder Strap, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $40 off (11%) $339 99 $379 95 Buy at Walmart





deal currently available with no apparent compromises. Technically, you have until the end of the month to claim this unprecedented and presumably unbeatable discount, although there's definitely a chance that Woot will run out of inventory way sooner than that due to high demand. At $289.95, you may well be looking at the absolute best portable Bluetooth speaker deal currently available with no apparent compromises. Technically, you have until the end of the month to claim this unprecedented and presumably unbeatable discount, although there's definitely a chance that Woot will run out of inventory way sooner than that due to high demand.





After all, the closest deal you can get right now at a different retailer will still set you back 340 bucks if you prefer the Walmart shopping route for some reason. The previous-generation JBL Xtreme 3, meanwhile, is unsurprisingly easy to come by these days at a considerably lower price ... with a predictably humbler list of features.





The newer speaker vastly improves on its predecessor's sound quality with the help of two incredibly powerful woofers and two tweeters while drastically bumping up the battery life rating from a decent 15 hours to a magnificent 24 hours of playtime between charges.





The IP67 water and dust resistance is unchanged, the Bluetooth support is upgraded from 5.1 to the newer 5.3 standard for smoother and stronger connections with your Android handset and iPhone, and because the product weight is higher due to the heftier battery, you'll probably appreciate the included shoulder strap more than ever.





In line with the latest mobile industry trends, JBL is even advertising the Xtreme 4 as AI-powered, which is... unlikely to prove as sophisticated out in the real world as it sounds. Still, it's hard to find a better speaker at a comparable price today, so with or without (useful) artificial intelligence technology, this is a total must-buy for a whole lot of users at a 24 percent discount.