The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
What's cooler than having a quality Bluetooth speaker blasting your favorite tunes at gatherings, weekend getaways, and more? Getting one at discounted prices, of course! Walmart is here to help with a generous $125 price cut on the well-liked JBL Xtreme 3.
The large portable Bluetooth speaker is now available for $244.99 instead of $369.99. While we've seen it at lower prices before, including several weeks ago, it's still a pretty good purchase right now. Why is that? Well, Amazon and Best Buy have no competing offers, that's why!
This fella sports an IP67 rating, so it's certainly ready to accompany you to pool parties, gatherings by the beach, and anything else you can think of. Let's also keep in mind that it has a built-in aux port and a power bank. With the latter, you can charge your devices while streaming, a feature that's also present on the JBL Charge 5.
But its larger size isn't necessarily a drawback. For one thing, it allows the Xtreme 3 to get loud enough for larger gatherings. Plus, you can connect it to other JBL speakers via PartyBoost to achieve an even bigger soundstage. So, if you appreciate booming sound more than compactness, definitely check out Walmart's deal before it goes poof.
The Xtreme 3 has won hearts with its booming, bass-heavy sound, super sturdy design, and long battery life. Frankly, that's about everything you could want from a portable speaker, provided you don't need a built-in microphone for phone calls, of course.
Before making the final decision, note that this bad boy is larger than some of the best budget Bluetooth speakers. It weighs about 4.34lbs, while the JBL Flip 6 is just 1.21lbs. In other words, if you're looking for something that you can carry all day long, you should probably look elsewhere.
