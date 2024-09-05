Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Three JBL Xtreme 3 models in Blue (left), Camouflage (middle), and Black (right) on a white background.
What's cooler than having a quality Bluetooth speaker blasting your favorite tunes at gatherings, weekend getaways, and more? Getting one at discounted prices, of course! Walmart is here to help with a generous $125 price cut on the well-liked JBL Xtreme 3.

JBL Xtreme 3: Save $125 at Walmart

You can now get the JBL Xtreme 3 in Black for $125 off its usual price. That's a great discount, although not the best one we've ever come across. On the bright side, you won't find it at lower prices on Amazon or Best Buy right now, so Walmart's deal shouldn't be missed out on.
$125 off (34%)
$244 99
$369 99
Buy at Walmart

The large portable Bluetooth speaker is now available for $244.99 instead of $369.99. While we've seen it at lower prices before, including several weeks ago, it's still a pretty good purchase right now. Why is that? Well, Amazon and Best Buy have no competing offers, that's why!

The Xtreme 3 has won hearts with its booming, bass-heavy sound, super sturdy design, and long battery life. Frankly, that's about everything you could want from a portable speaker, provided you don't need a built-in microphone for phone calls, of course.

This fella sports an IP67 rating, so it's certainly ready to accompany you to pool parties, gatherings by the beach, and anything else you can think of. Let's also keep in mind that it has a built-in aux port and a power bank. With the latter, you can charge your devices while streaming, a feature that's also present on the JBL Charge 5.

Before making the final decision, note that this bad boy is larger than some of the best budget Bluetooth speakers. It weighs about 4.34lbs, while the JBL Flip 6 is just 1.21lbs. In other words, if you're looking for something that you can carry all day long, you should probably look elsewhere.

But its larger size isn't necessarily a drawback. For one thing, it allows the Xtreme 3 to get loud enough for larger gatherings. Plus, you can connect it to other JBL speakers via PartyBoost to achieve an even bigger soundstage. So, if you appreciate booming sound more than compactness, definitely check out Walmart's deal before it goes poof.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
78 stories
05 Sep, 2024
The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
02 Sep, 2024
The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker offers style, sound, and mic at a great price on Amazon The capable JBL Flip 6 speaker sells for under $100, making it a true bargain
30 Aug, 2024
The loud and durable Sony SRS-XG300 speaker is heavily discounted at Best Buy once again Stunning Amazon deal knocks the Marshall Emberton II down to a new record-low price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves

Latest News

The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price
Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
YouTube rolls out new supervised experience for teens
YouTube rolls out new supervised experience for teens
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless