At 33% off, the Beats Pill (2024) Bluetooth speaker turns into a sub-$100 steal
The speaker brings a lot to the table, making it a great choice for those who don't want to overspend.
It may be small and affordable, but this speaker definitely brings a lot to the table. Delivering the kind of iconic, thumping bass you’d expect from a Beats audio device, it’s great for listening to songs on your own or during a small gathering. And sure, it lacks an EQ for custom tuning, but it compensates for that by allowing you to enjoy lossless audio simply by tethering it to your laptop or phone via the included USB-C cable.
It’s quite durable, too. It boasts an IP67 rating, meaning it's completely shielded against dust and can even survive full submersion in water up to three feet deep for around 30 minutes without getting damaged. Of course, this lets you toss it in your backpack and bring it anywhere you go, whether that is the beach or the park.
So, yeah! You obviously get a lot of value with the Beats Pill, especially now that it can be yours for under $100. That’s why I urge you not to wait—hit that deal button and score this speaker at a bargain price today!
