At 33% off, the Beats Pill (2024) Bluetooth speaker turns into a sub-$100 steal

The speaker brings a lot to the table, making it a great choice for those who don't want to overspend.

If you've been hunting for a portable speaker that punches way above its weight, you're in luck. Amazon is currently selling the compact Beats Pill in Champagne Gold for just under $100 after a generous 33% price cut. This slashes $50 off its usual $150 sticker price, letting you score some pretty sweet savings—provided you hurry up and take advantage of this deal while it lasts!

Beats Pill in Champagne Gold: Save 33% on Amazon!

$50 off (33%)
The Beats Pill is selling for 33% off its price on Amazon. This drops it below $100, making it a solid pick if you're after a good sound with deep bass but don't want to overspend. To top this off, it boasts an IP67 rating and even lets you enjoy lossless audio. Act fast and save today!
Buy at Amazon


It may be small and affordable, but this speaker definitely brings a lot to the table. Delivering the kind of iconic, thumping bass you’d expect from a Beats audio device, it’s great for listening to songs on your own or during a small gathering. And sure, it lacks an EQ for custom tuning, but it compensates for that by allowing you to enjoy lossless audio simply by tethering it to your laptop or phone via the included USB-C cable.

It’s quite durable, too. It boasts an IP67 rating, meaning it's completely shielded against dust and can even survive full submersion in water up to three feet deep for around 30 minutes without getting damaged. Of course, this lets you toss it in your backpack and bring it anywhere you go, whether that is the beach or the park.

Adding to its durability is its solid battery life of up to 24 hours per charge, which guarantees you’ll have enough juice for your chill-out time or a small party. It also makes sure your phone won’t be left without battery, as it can double as a power bank in case you need to top up your trusty companion.

So, yeah! You obviously get a lot of value with the Beats Pill, especially now that it can be yours for under $100. That’s why I urge you not to wait—hit that deal button and score this speaker at a bargain price today!
