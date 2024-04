The fan-favorite JBL Flip 5 is on sale for less than $100 and is excited to up your listening on the cheap

Despite its budget cost, the JBL Flip 5 delivers great sound with a strong bass. On top of that, it comes with an IPX7 water-resistance rating, allowing it to survive submersion in water at up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. In other words, you'll be able to use it near the pool with a clear conscience that you aren't putting it in grave danger.As for its battery life, the speaker delivers up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, your playtime will vary based on how loud you're blasting your songs.Overall, the JBL Flip 5 offers remarkable water resistance, impressive sound, decent battery life, and an affordable price, making it a true bang for your buck, especially with the current discount on Amazon. We recommend taking advantage of this offer by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article and getting yourself a discounted JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker now, as it may be too late tomorrow.