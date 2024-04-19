The fan-favorite JBL Flip 5 is on sale for less than $100 and is excited to up your listening on the cheap

Up Next:
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The fan-favorite JBL Flip 5 is now available at a sweet $40 discount on Amazon, slashing 31% off its price. This allows you to get one for less than $100 if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal while it's still hot.
We agree that the markdown is not as big as the awesome 42% price cut Walmart had on this bad boy a few weeks ago. It's even less than the 38% discount Amazon itself offered in February. Yet, you can still get this amazing speaker for under the $100 mark, making it a real steal, as this handsome fella offers quite a lot for its current price.
Despite its budget cost, the JBL Flip 5 delivers great sound with a strong bass. On top of that, it comes with an IPX7 water-resistance rating, allowing it to survive submersion in water at up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. In other words, you'll be able to use it near the pool with a clear conscience that you aren't putting it in grave danger.
Overall, the JBL Flip 5 offers remarkable water resistance, impressive sound, decent battery life, and an affordable price, making it a true bang for your buck, especially with the current discount on Amazon. We recommend taking advantage of this offer by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article and getting yourself a discounted JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker now, as it may be too late tomorrow.
As for its battery life, the speaker delivers up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, your playtime will vary based on how loud you're blasting your songs.
