The JBL Flip 5 is currently a no brainer for the frugal ones wanting a great-sounding speaker on the cheap

You are in the market for a new budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker with an awesome sound? We suggest you give Lady Luck a little thank you, as you just found an awesome deal on a great pocket-friendly Bluetooth speaker, which can be yours for even less.

Currently, Amazon is selling the excellent JBL Flip 5 at an attractive 38% markdown, allowing you to score sweet savings of $50 on this bad boy and snag a speaker with amazing sound for under $100. Be sure to act fast, though, as this sweet offer has been available for a few weeks and may expire in the coming hours or tomorrow. Who knows?

However, we know one thing, and that is that the JBL Flip 5 is definitely worthy of your attention and cash, and this is a deal you don't want to miss out on.

The JBL Flip 5 offers amazing sound with an emphasis on bass. It's also IPX7 certified, which means it has decent water resistance and can withstand water submersion at up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. So, you should be able to use it while in the shower.

Moreover, the JBL Flip 5 offers good battery life, providing up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. That said, it may not last you for that long if you are blasting Taylor Swift at full volume, since battery life depends on how loud you are listening.

So, in short, the JBL Flip 5 may be a budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker, but it offers quite a lot for its price. Also, that sweet 38% discount that it's currently enjoying on Amazon makes it a real steal. Therefore, we strongly suggest you tap that deal button and grab a brand-new JBL Flip 5 at a discounted price today!

