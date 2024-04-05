Get ready to flip out in excitement when you see the new record low price of the JBL Flip 5 speaker!





If you've been hesitating to pick up this model due to its advanced age or excessive price compared to the JBL Go 3 or Clip 4 , there's obviously nothing you can do to "de-age" the 2019-released Flip 5. But if you hurry, you can pay less than 60 bucks for a brand-new unit in a black colorway instead of $99.95.

JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, IPX7 Water Resistance, 20W Output Power, Premium JBL Sound Quality, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, PartyBoost Functionality, Wireless Audio Streaming, 3.5mm Connector, Black $42 off (42%) $57 60 $99 95 Buy at Walmart





The JBL Flip 5 is on "clearance" at $57.60, to be exact, at Walmart right now, and although there's technically no expiration date listed for this sweet new deal, we're fairly certain the retailer's inventory will not sustain your demand for more than a couple of days (tops).





As far as we know (and we do generally know a lot of things about this type of stuff), no major US retailer has ever sold this speaker at such an incredibly low price before. Not on Black Friday, not around Christmas, and not for Amazon's recently concluded Big Spring festival.





Amazon, by the way, still lists the Flip 5 at a regular price of $129.95, and compared to that, you're looking at saving more than $70 at Walmart today. Granted, this is by no means the absolute best portable Bluetooth speaker money can buy in 2024, but its bang for buck is truly unrivaled at $57.60 with surprisingly powerful JBL Original Pro Sound, a solid 12 hours of battery life, and perhaps most importantly, IPX7 water protection.



Yes, you can take this bad boy with you on the beach or at the pool without any worries whatsoever, which definitely offsets its lack of voice assistance or other "smart" features. At under $60, the JBL Flip 5 is amazingly cheaper than the smaller and way less powerful Clip 4 at the time of this writing, which really tells you everything you need to know about the greatness of Walmart's hot new clearance sale.