Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Get ready to flip out in excitement when you see the new record low price of the JBL Flip 5 speaker!

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get ready to flip out in excitement when you see the new record low price of the JBL Flip 5 speaker!
Do you like your smartphone-connecting speakers to be portable, waterproof, affordable, and... dumb? Then you're probably familiar with the JBL Flip 5 (as well as other great products sold under the same Harman-owned brand).

If you've been hesitating to pick up this model due to its advanced age or excessive price compared to the JBL Go 3 or Clip 4, there's obviously nothing you can do to "de-age" the 2019-released Flip 5. But if you hurry, you can pay less than 60 bucks for a brand-new unit in a black colorway instead of $99.95.

JBL Flip 5

Portable Bluetooth Speaker, IPX7 Water Resistance, 20W Output Power, Premium JBL Sound Quality, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, PartyBoost Functionality, Wireless Audio Streaming, 3.5mm Connector, Black
$42 off (42%)
$57 60
$99 95
Buy at Walmart

The JBL Flip 5 is on "clearance" at $57.60, to be exact, at Walmart right now, and although there's technically no expiration date listed for this sweet new deal, we're fairly certain the retailer's inventory will not sustain your demand for more than a couple of days (tops).

As far as we know (and we do generally know a lot of things about this type of stuff), no major US retailer has ever sold this speaker at such an incredibly low price before. Not on Black Friday, not around Christmas, and not for Amazon's recently concluded Big Spring festival.

Amazon, by the way, still lists the Flip 5 at a regular price of $129.95, and compared to that, you're looking at saving more than $70 at Walmart today. Granted, this is by no means the absolute best portable Bluetooth speaker money can buy in 2024, but its bang for buck is truly unrivaled at $57.60 with surprisingly powerful JBL Original Pro Sound, a solid 12 hours of battery life, and perhaps most importantly, IPX7 water protection.

Recommended Stories
Yes, you can take this bad boy with you on the beach or at the pool without any worries whatsoever, which definitely offsets its lack of voice assistance or other "smart" features. At under $60, the JBL Flip 5 is amazingly cheaper than the smaller and way less powerful Clip 4 at the time of this writing, which really tells you everything you need to know about the greatness of Walmart's hot new clearance sale.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson
Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless