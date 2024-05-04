The fan-favorite JBL Flip 5 is selling like hot cakes through this flipping good deal

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
By
With summer almost upon us, you may be in the market for an awesome Bluetooth speaker to provide sound for your gatherings with your friends. Of course, it would be even more amazing if you could find a great-sounding speaker at a budget price. After all, it's always good to spend as little as possible, especially since money doesn't grow on trees.

Therefore, we are happy to report that the fan-favorite JBL Flip 5 is still on sale on Amazon at a lovely $40 discount, allowing you to get one for 31% off its price. You should act fast, though, as the offer has been available for more than two weeks now, and you never know when Amazon will decide to return the device to its usual price.

JBL Flip 5: Get it now for less than $100 on Amazon!

Save $40 on the JBL Flip 5 and get one for under the $100 mark. The speaker has awesome sound with strong bass and packs a IPX7 water-resistant rating. Furthermore, it offers up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. It's a real bang for your buck, so save on one now!
$40 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon


Now, we've seen better deals in the past on this great-sounding speaker. For instance, a 42% price cut at Walmart and a 38% discount on Amazon. However, the current 31% markdown is still significant, as it also allows you to get a brand-new JBL Flip 5 for less than $100.

In addition to its great sound with a strong bass, the speaker also boasts an IPX7 water-resistance rating. This means it can withstand water submersion at depths of up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. So, you'll be able to use it near the pool, knowing it can handle the splashes without worry.

Battery life is also not too shabby. You should be able to enjoy up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. But given that battery life depends on how loud you're listening, the speaker's total playtime will vary.

So, with great sound, good durability, and battery life, the JBL Flip 5 offers great value for money and is among the best budget Bluetooth speakers on the market. Furthermore, this bad boy is an even bigger bang for your buck while available at its current discount on Amazon. Just be sure to get one now while it's still up for grabs for less.
Preslav Mladenov
