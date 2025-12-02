JBL's budget workout earbuds have plunged to their lowest price in months

Sure, the buds have been offered for 30% off on multiple occasions, but this 40% markdown is incredibly rare. Even better, it wasn’t live during Black Friday Week! Act fast and save big before it expires — it’s a limited-time sale, after all.But what’s so good about these wireless earbuds besides the price? To begin with, they have a solid IP68 rating, making them more than good enough for heavy gym sessions and runs even in the rain. Despite the lack of ANC, you can expect excellent passive isolation, provided you get a good fit.When it comes to audio quality, the Endurance Peak 3 give you just the kind of response you’d expect from workout earbuds. With a bass-heavy profile out of the box, they power you through every rep. The mids are somewhat underemphasized, but the highs are silky smooth. And if you’re not a big fan of deep bass, just use an equalizer to dial it back.Factor in the total battery life of up to 50 hours with the case, and you’ve got a superb pick for active people. Sure, there are more premium options out there, but for the most part, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 are certainly good enough. And the best part? These budget buds can now be yours for 40% off! Don’t miss out.