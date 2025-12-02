Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:

JBL's budget workout earbuds have plunged to their lowest price in months

Amazon brings the Endurance peak 3 to their best price in a rare post-Cyber Monday deal.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
JBL Endurance Peak 3 inside their charging case on a blue-green background.
View now at Amazon
Think the best tech deals end once Black Friday and Cyber Monday wrap up? Well, think again! One of the best budget wireless earbuds for workouts, the JBL Endurance Peak 3, have just plunged to their best price! For the first time in months, you can get these puppies for 40% off in White. That means you can grab a pair for less than $60, and let me tell you right here: the earbuds deliver plenty of value for the price.

JBL Endurance Peak 3 (White): 40% off

$40 off (40%)
The JBL Endurance Peak 3 in White have been knocked to their lowest price in months, thanks to Amazon's incredible post-Cyber Monday deal. Right now, you can get these workout earbuds for 40% off. This is a limited-time sale, so act fast and save while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon


Sure, the buds have been offered for 30% off on multiple occasions, but this 40% markdown is incredibly rare. Even better, it wasn’t live during Black Friday Week! Act fast and save big before it expires — it’s a limited-time sale, after all.

But what’s so good about these wireless earbuds besides the price? To begin with, they have a solid IP68 rating, making them more than good enough for heavy gym sessions and runs even in the rain. Despite the lack of ANC, you can expect excellent passive isolation, provided you get a good fit.

When it comes to audio quality, the Endurance Peak 3 give you just the kind of response you’d expect from workout earbuds. With a bass-heavy profile out of the box, they power you through every rep. The mids are somewhat underemphasized, but the highs are silky smooth. And if you’re not a big fan of deep bass, just use an equalizer to dial it back.

Factor in the total battery life of up to 50 hours with the case, and you’ve got a superb pick for active people. Sure, there are more premium options out there, but for the most part, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 are certainly good enough. And the best part? These budget buds can now be yours for 40% off! Don’t miss out.

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15307 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 16

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless