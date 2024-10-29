The iPhone SE 4 might be worth your cash, but these older iPhones might be too



And you know what's really got me scratching my head? That price tag! It's making me wonder if it's smarter to grab the upcoming iPhone SE 4 or stick with an older model if you're watching your wallet.

iPhone SE 4 : lots of upgrades on the horizon, but it's still not a flagship







Apple's iPhone SE models are basically budget-friendly versions of its flagship phones, sporting older tech and designs to keep costs down. The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is no exception. It's expected to come with several upgrades over the current generation, but let's be real – it still can't hold a candle to the latest flagship iPhones like the iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 series. Well, mostly, but I'll get into that later.



For starters, the design of the iPhone SE 4 might just be a slight tweak of the iPhone 14. It's rumored to have a 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch for Face ID and the front camera system. The panel may clock in at 60Hz and support a peak brightness of 800 nits, which feels a bit outdated for 2024, to be honest.



Also, since the iPhone SE 4 is likely based on the iPhone 14, it'll probably come with a mute switch rather than the Action Button found on the iPhone 15 Pro models and the iPhone 16 series.



As for the camera, the upcoming SE model is once again expected to have just one rear camera, but this time, it's rumored to be a 48 MP sensor – quite the jump from the 12 MP on the iPhone SE 3 . Still, a single camera on the back is becoming a rare sight, even on budget-friendly and mid-range models these days.



Now, one area where Apple's SE models usually shine is under the hood, and this is where the iPhone SE 4 might actually stack up well against the latest base iPhone models.



For example, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to pack the latest A18 chipset found in the base iPhone 16 models. It should also come with 8 GB of RAM, meaning support for Apple Intelligence, something that neither the iPhone 14 nor the base iPhone 15 models can be proud of.





Apple Intelligence is finally available on supported iPhones. | Video credit – Apple

But hey, if you're not interested in AI and don't really care about the features Apple Intelligence brings, wouldn't it make more sense to just get a flagship iPhone 14 instead of the SE model that's based on it? Especially if the price is nearly the same.

Older iPhone or the iPhone SE 4 : which is better if you're on a budget?







Right now, you can snag a brand new base iPhone 14 model for $599 from the Apple Store, and you might even find it cheaper at various retailers. If you're okay with a refurbished phone, the price can drop even more. In fact, if you go the refurbished route, you could even grab an iPhone 15 for about the same price as the iPhone SE 4 .



Just to clarify, a refurbished smartphone is a pre-owned device that's been restored to its original condition and sold for less than a brand-new one.



So, if the iPhone SE 4 really does hit that $549 price point, opting for the flagship experience on an older device might be the smarter move – assuming you're not fussed about AI features. And, of course, we'll just have to wait for Apple to launch the phone to see if the iPhone SE 4 will even support Apple Intelligence at all.



One major advantage of the iPhone 14 , for example, is its dual back camera setup, featuring a 12 MP main camera and an ultra-wide camera. Plus, it supports Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps and has that fancy Cinematic mode. So, if you are more into photography or just want some cool video features, the iPhone 14 could be the better choice.



The iPhone 15 , however, has a lot going for it compared to the iPhone SE 4 (even if all those rumored specs turn out to be spot on). For starters, the camera system is significantly better, featuring a 48 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera.



Plus, the display is a step up, boasting a peak brightness of 2000 nits and introducing Dynamic Island – Apple's pill-shaped cutout that adjusts to show various notifications, alerts, and ongoing activities. But it's a bummer we still have to deal with that 60 Hz refresh rate.



In the end, choosing the right phone really depends on your needs, right? Personally, if I had to decide between a new $549 iPhone SE, a new $599 flagship iPhone 14, or a refurbished iPhone 15, I'd definitely go with the latter. But hey, I'm not in that boat right now because I'm all about my iPhone 13 mini and no amount of AI features or camera upgrades would make me switch to a bigger phone.



Now, if the price of the SE 4 stays the same as the current model, which could happen (even if it's a long shot), I think the iPhone SE 4 would be the better choice for any Apple fan on a budget.



What about you? Would you rather snag an older or refurbished flagship iPhone model or a new SE model if the prices are pretty much the same?