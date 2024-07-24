iPhone SE 4 could make me stop drooling over flagships

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4

iPhone 16

iPhone 16





iPhone SE 4

iPhone 15

iPhone 16

iPhone 15

iPhone 16

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4

Well, theis likely perfect for those who want the Apple experience without breaking the bank and for anyone who appreciates a more compact form factor. Sure, a 6.1-inch display isn't tiny, but by today’s standards, in the current smartphone landscape, it’s on the smaller side.Of course, you could always go for the baseor the upcoming, which offer similar display sizes but do come with a much higher price tag. I mean, while thecurrently starts at $799 and theis expected to be priced similarly, themight cost nearly half as much – and it could potentially pack a better chipset.Overall, theis shaping up to be a fantastic budget option for Apple fans who don’t want to shell out a lot of money and don’t need all the bells and whistles of the latest flagship models. Or, for folks like me who are deep into Apple’s ecosystem – think AirPods, AirTags, MacBooks – but are stubbornly holding out for an eventual next iPhone mini and want to avoid spending top dollar until then.