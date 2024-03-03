CAD renders reveal the iPhone SE 4's resemblance to the iPhone 14

iPhone SE 4 will get a huge upgrade to a 6.1-inch display with the notch and Face ID. This will be the first It's not a surprise that the iPhone SE 4 , the fourth-generation model of Apple's "budget" iPhone model, is supposed to feature the design language from 2022's iPhone 14 . The previous iPhone SE 3 borrowed the iPhone 8 design which featured a 4,7-inch LCD display and Touch ID. Thewill get a huge upgrade to a 6.1-inch display with the notch and Face ID. This will be the first iPhone SE model to include the notch and do away with Touch ID.





CAD (Computer Aided Design) renders published by iPhone 14 . There is speculation that the device will feature a USB-charging port and the Action Button which is currently found only on the CAD (Computer Aided Design) renders published by 91mobiles not only reveal the aforementioned look for the front of the phone, it also shows that the phone will carry a single camera located in the upper left corner of the back panel. The dimensions of the device, at 147.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm, are similar to the dimensions for the iPhone 13 and. There is speculation that the device will feature a USB-charging port and the Action Button which is currently found only on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max









The Action Button, which replaced the Ring/Silent switch on last year's Pro models, allows the user to select from 10 tasks to choose the one that he/she wants to happen when the Action Button is pressed. The renders don't really make it clear whether we will see the Action Button on the iPhone SE 4 .





iPhone SE 4 isn't expected to be introduced and released until next year although 91mobiles suggests that iPhone SE 4 , Apple could capture more business in developing countries where the iPhone 16 series pricing could be prohibitive. The iPhone SE 3 , released in 2022, had a starting price of $429. Theisn't expected to be introduced and released until next year although 91mobiles suggests that Apple might want to throw a lower-priced phone into the mix alongside the iPhone 16 series when that line is released later this year. Their thinking is that with the, Apple could capture more business in developing countries where theseries pricing could be prohibitive. The, released in 2022, had a starting price of $429.



