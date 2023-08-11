Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

More suppliers are lining up to make new displays for the future iPhone SE

Apple
Suppliers compete for share of iPhone SE screen orders
In July we learned that Apple's next edition of the iPhone SE is getting delayed because the company that is supplying the displays for the future mid-ranger experiencing "performance issues." Unlike the last generation which came out in 2022, the iPhone SE 4 is said to finally feature a brand new display, at least according to most analysts including the reputable Ming-Chi Kuo.

But it won't be any small update as many probably expect from Apple. Instead, the new iPhone SE is set to get the same OLED display found on the iPhone 14. The overall design should also be very similar, if not the same.

Initially it was thought that Apple would release the iPhone SE 4 sometime in 2023 or 2024, but Kuo has stated that as a consequence of BOE's difficulties with supplying displays, the timeline has moved to 2025. Well, seeing how one display manufacturer might not be enough to deal with this, others have started to line up. (via AppleInsider)

Currently, mainly because of a report from IT Home, it is thought that a company by the name Tianma will be the one that takes up some of the slack. That being said, it is a wild guess at this point as to which display manufacturer will end up joining BOE in supplying Apple with iPhone SE 4 displays. The tech giant might as well choose more than one to help out with the process.

Given all the chaos around Apple's next mid-ranger, however, everything can change at any time. Not to mention that there are two years until 2025 so there isn't too much to go on regarding the iPhone SE 4. One thing is for sure though, Apple must change that outdated design no matter what. Otherwise it might be better to avoid releasing one altogether.

