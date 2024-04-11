Leaker says iPhone SE 4 will feature an OLED panel, the notch, and Face ID





iPhone SE 4 . The Snapdragon X70 5G modem chip, used in the iPhone 15 series, will be employed on the iPhone SE 4 . It will have the Apple U1 Ultra Wideband chip that works to deliver more precise tracking with the AirTag.

Hung says that the screen will weigh in at 6.1 inches compared to the 4.7-inch display on the previous model, and will have an old-school 60Hz refresh rate.









Other specs include 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB/512GB NVMe flash memory. The device will include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C connector, 2.0 speed. The single-rear camera on the back of the iPhone SE 4 will feature a very capable 12MP Sony IMX503 image sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. The phone will not support Night Mode but the camera supports 1080p cinematic mode, deep fusion, smart HDR, AI photography, and portrait mode.





The battery will be a 30xx mAh cell (some sources say that it could be a 3279mAh battery). The battery supports 20W wired charging and 12W wireless charging and the phone will support wireless charging. The iPhone SE 4 will measure 148.5 x 71.2 x 7.8mm and weigh in at 166g. It will be made of 7000 series aluminum alloy and the front and back will both be made of glass. But you might want to get a case and a screen protector; the device will not have the Ceramic Shield Apple uses to protect its recent flagship phones.



