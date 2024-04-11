Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Leaker says iPhone SE 4 will feature an OLED panel, the notch, and Face ID

Early next year we expect to see the latest version of Apple's "budget" iPhone model, the iPhone SE 4, launch with some major changes. According to a tweet from freelance coder Nguyen Phi Hung, unlike the iPhone SE 3, which was released in 2022 and was based on the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE 4 will be based on the iPhone 13. That means it will be the first iPhone SE handset to feature an OLED panel, the notch, and Face ID. 

Hung says that the screen will weigh in at 6.1 inches compared to the 4.7-inch display on the previous model, and will have an old-school 60Hz refresh rate. The A16 Bionic application processor (AP), currently used to power the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, will be found under the hood of the iPhone SE 4. The Snapdragon X70 5G modem chip, used in the iPhone 15 series, will be employed on the iPhone SE 4. It will have the Apple U1 Ultra Wideband chip that works to deliver more precise tracking with the AirTag.

Other specs include 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB/512GB NVMe flash memory. The device will include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C connector, 2.0 speed. The single-rear camera on the back of the iPhone SE 4 will feature a very capable 12MP Sony IMX503 image sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. The phone will not support Night Mode but the camera supports 1080p cinematic mode, deep fusion, smart HDR, AI photography, and portrait mode.

The battery will be a 30xx mAh cell (some sources say that it could be a 3279mAh battery). The battery supports 20W wired charging and 12W wireless charging and the phone will support wireless charging. The iPhone SE 4 will measure 148.5 x 71.2 x 7.8mm and weigh in at 166g. It will be made of 7000 series aluminum alloy and the front and back will both be made of glass. But you might want to get a case and a screen protector; the device will not have the Ceramic Shield Apple uses to protect its recent flagship phones.

The iPhone SE 3 was priced at $429. It will be interesting, with all of the changes, to see how Apple prices the iPhone SE 4.
