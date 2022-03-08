 iPhone SE 3 size comparison: how big (small) is it? - PhoneArena

Apple

iPhone SE 3 size comparison: how big (small) is it?

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
iPhone SE 3 size comparison: how big (small) is it?
Despite it not being a significant upgrade, the iPhone SE 3 has received quite a lot of attention following up to its official announcement today, at Apple's first event in 2022. In fact, it turns out that many current iPhone owners are planning to buy the new iPhone SE 5G.

While it is not the most impressive in no shape or form, the iPhone SE has remained one of the very few small phones out there that still exist — a nearly extinct "species". So, in a way, its size is almost a feature, and one of the main things that differentiate it from the rest of the pack, especially when paired with its price.

With all that said, if you are planning on getting the almost retro-looking, but still ever so charming iPhone SE, here's a quick glance at how it stacks up against other phones size-wise.

Want more iPhone SE content? Here you go:

  • iPhone SE 3 is here: same clothes, new beating heart
  • Best Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 deals
  • iPhone SE (2022) camera: Everything you need to know
  • The Best iPhone SE 3 cases you can get right now

iPhone SE (2022) vs. iPhone SE (2020) vs. iPhone SE (2016)


First and foremost, we have to start with a size battle between all the iPhone SE models over the years.

See the full Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs Apple iPhone SE size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


As you might have already guessed, the new iPhone SE is virtually exactly the same as the model from 2020. Nothing about the design and look of the phone has changed.

Of course, next the the OG iPhone SE that came out back in 2016, both of the more-recent versions are bigger and heavier, but with more screen too.

iPhone SE (2022) vs. iPhone 13 Mini


See the full Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs Apple iPhone 13 mini size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


So close, but yet so far. The iPhone SE might be one of the smallest phones out there, but Apple's own iPhone 13 Mini beats it in almost all measurements. It's both shorter, less wide, and lighter. The only place where the SE wins is in its slightly slimmer body.

iPhone SE (2022) vs. iPhone 11 vs. iPhone XR vs. iPhone 12


Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Now, this comparison here is not a coincidental one. As per a recent survey, apparently many iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone 12 owners are planning to get the 2022 iPhone SE for themselves or someone else.

Obviously, there is some stark contrast here, especially when we look at the screen to body ratio.

iPhone SE (2022) vs. Pixel 5a vs. Galaxy S22


See the full Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs Google Pixel 5a vs Samsung Galaxy S22 size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


It is a bit difficult to find truly small Android phones nowadays, especially when it comes to the more popular manufacturers like Samsung and Google. Even one of the smallest Pixel phones of more recent years, the Pixel 5a is still noticeably larger than the iPhone SE (2022) and the Galaxy S22.

Speaking of the Galaxy S22, it is one of Samsung's best attempts at a compact phone in recent years. It is smaller than its predecessor, and easily passes for a compact phone, even though it's still not as small as the new iPhone SE.

Short analysis


We are barely hanging on to the times where a phone needed to be a compact and one-hand operated device. The iPhone SE (2022) is still keeping the dream alive and despite its small screen and outdated design, there are obviously people who don't mind those setbacks.

The iPhone 13 Mini might be the true king of small phones, but there are two noteworthy details about that fact. First, it has a much higher price tag compared to the SE, and second, it is very likely that we won't be seeing a new Mini anytime soon.

On the Android side of things, while there are some very good options that still fit into the modern compact phone category, its hard to say any of them match the size to performance ratio, found in the iPhone SE.

Loading Comments...

