 iPhone SE (2022) colors: Everything you need to know - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apple

iPhone SE (2022) colors: Everything you need to know

Peter Kostadinov
By
0
Apple's new iPhone SE (2022) is everything an affordable phone should deliver: exceptional performance thanks to the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, 5G, improved camera, and the good ol' design that encompasses everything good from the iPhone 6 - iPhone 8 era.

The design of the new iPhone SE (2022) remains mostly unchanged in comparison with the last Apple iPhone SE, which means that you have to forego the flat side design and settle for the good old curves that make the iPhone SE oh-so-comfortable to use. Probably the next iteration of the iPhone SE will

What about the colors?

Apple iPhone SE (2022) colors


So, what are the iPhone SE (2022) colors?

The iPhone SE (2022) will be available in three rather distinct color options:

  • Midnight (black)
  • Starlight (white)
  • Product RED

And here's what the color options look like:


Apple doesn't have the habit of adding new colors to the iPhone SE post-factum, so as far as colors are concerned, this could very likely be it for the foreseeable future, at least until the next generation of the iPhone SE arrives. As a reminder, Apple just revealed two brand new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro green colors options, while a year ago, it added a lilac color option to the iPhone 12.

Related phones

Apple iPhone SE (2022) specs
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x
