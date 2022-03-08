iPhone SE 3 is official: same clothes, new beating heart

iPhone SE (2022) price and release date

iPhone SE (2022) design and display













iPhone SE (2022) processor and memory



We have good news and bad news here.



The good news is that the new iPhone SE 3 comes with a contemporary processor — the Apple A15 Bionic that powers the iPhone 13 series now also hums inside the $400 iPhone SE. That’s pretty cool to imagine, the A15 is an absolute beast of a processor and having it in such a tiny phone is mindblowing (same as the iPhone 13 mini, though the latter is quite more expensive).



The A15 Bionic also brings the iPhone SE 3 into the era of 5G connectivity. Well... almost. The iPhone SE (2022) only supports sub-6 connectivity and not the mmWave that Verizon heavily relies on. Still, rest assured that Verizon does also support sub-6 bands. The front and back glass are made from the same durable material that protects the iPhone 13 line. It's a pretty impressive slab of glass that can definitely take a hit, as evidenced in a plethora of drop tests.



Now for the bad news — unlike the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone SE did not get a bump in memory. Meaning, the base storage is still 64 GB. Considering the iPhone SE is not meant for the powerusers that want to record heaps of 4K HDR video, that’s not too bad. 64 GB can still definitely work in 2022. That doesn’t make it feel less stingy, considering the current smartphone landscape.



iPhone SE (2022) camera

On paper, nothing seems to be new about the main camera. It’s a 12 MP sensor, just as before, and the sensor itself hasn’t increased in physical size to accommodate bigger pixels (like the iPhone 13 did). So, if there are any improvements — we have to rely on the image processing with the new silicon, not the hardware of the camera.



But, thanks to the A15 processor, the iPhone SE also has access to Deep Fusion, which uses software and machine learning to make impressive, dynamic, and detailed photos. Apple mentioned nothing about Photographic Styles, so it seems the iPhone SE may not get access to this new feature.



No update for the selfie camera, too, which is a shame. The 7 MP front-facing snapper of the SE line is kind of showing its age nowadays...



iPhone SE (2022) battery





Apple doesn’t like to talk about actual numbers, so we won’t know what the capacity of the iPhone SE 3 battery is until someone does a teardown. However, the iPhone SE (2020) had an 1,821 mAh cell and, considering the iPhone SE (2022) has the same body, we can’t imagine there’s room for a much bigger battery in there.



The new A15 is a powerful processor. Is it efficient enough? Plus, we now have 5G to worry about, which is also a drain on the battery. Apple claimed that the smart efficiency of A15, iOS, and the new "battery chemistry" for its cells guarantees improved battery life on the iPhone SE (2022). We will definitely be curious to test it as soon as we can get our hands on one!









iPhone SE (2022) expectations

By all accounts, it looks like “just another iPhone SE”. A tiny body and a run-of-the-mill LCD screen . It’s not a phone that’s meant to wow you, it’s a phone that’s meant to be accessible and instantly familiar.



Apple did state its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and building and shipping the iPhone SE with sustainable materials. Also, translation — will ship without a charger.





Apple did state its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and building and shipping the iPhone SE with sustainable materials. Also, translation — will ship without a charger.











