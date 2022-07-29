Prediction: the iPhone mini is not dead, it will rise from the ashes

Plain and simple: the iPhone SE is due for a redesign









Counter argument: the iPad line doesn't show evidence of this behavior





The points I made in this article can be easily argued against if you look at the iPad line. Year after year (roughly), Apple refreshes the basic, $330 iPad, and persists on making it have the large bezels, the home button, and no Face ID.









Somewhat true, but I'd like to point out that iPadOS behaves the same on any sort of iPad — be it one with a home button or a thin-framed iPad Pro. You have the navigation gestures baked in and behaving the same way across all models, it's just that the Touch ID variants use fingerprint scanning instead of Face ID for biometrics. So, the software unification issue is out of the way.



MagSafe is not something that exists in the iPad line. It does have the Smart Connector for the keyboard accessories Apple sells, and it's worth noting that the Smart Connector eventually made it all the way down to the cheapest iPad, making it compatible with the Smart Keyboard Folio. Another point for me!









It's worth noting that the base iPad is the only one that still has the Lightning connector — all other models have moved over to USB C. I am pretty sure the base model will follow suit soon (*ahem* EU regulations looming). In fact, I think the base iPad will get a redesign of its own some time soon. But... this article is not about that. I'll need to ponder on that one a little longer.





In conclusion





I believe the iPhone SE (4th generation) will come out somewhere in 2024 with an iPhone mini design — it will make the iOS experience (and development) more streamlined across devices, it will make MagSafe a common feature across all iPhones, it will ensure Face ID (which is now a very basic, core iOS feature) is on all iPhones, it will bring a redesign to the SE line, and it will keep the iPhone mini fans happy.









Thank you for coming to my PhonED talk.







