Apple drops production of the iPhone 12 mini
It seems iPhone users are bent on getting the latest and greatest (and biggest) from Apple these days, as we find out that Apple has drastically reduced production of the iPhone 12 mini due to lack of interest.
Nikkei (the Tokyo Stock Exchange index) revealed today that Apple will be cutting sales of the smaller version of the iPhone 12 in the US, announcing to its major suppliers a reduction in its production plan for the first half of 2021. Demand for the 5.4-inch display appears to have fallen flat, far from projected expectations. Part manufacturers are having to readjust production for the remainder of the year, with a current projection of 75 million iPhone units to be made by June.
While the mini will not entirely disappear yet, resources will be redirected toward the other more popular iPhone 12 models for Q1 and Q2 this year, as Foxconn (the company in charge of assembling and shipping out the 12 series) has been dealing with growing orders since January.
Without a particular budget-friendly appeal, unless you have unusually small hands (or your wardrobe sports only elf-sized pockets for some reason), it might not make sense to go small this time around if you want the best bang for your buck. With the rise of easily accessible video streaming platforms and Youtube, people are doing a lot of video-watching on the go on their smartphones these days—for which the iPhone 12's 6.1-inch OLED display is definitely more attractive.