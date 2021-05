iPhone 6S after 5 years: A living legend

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

Conclusion





As for the iPhone 6S - it’s surprisingly usable even almost six years after it first came out. Of course, the battery might need to be replaced (if this hasn’t been done already), and it might lack some 2021 features like a high-refresh-rate screen, multiple cameras, or a Night Mode.



However, it still takes decent videos and photos (in the right lighting); it runs on the latest version of iOS, and gets things done. Note that the phone was much faster on iOS 13, but what it does on iOS 14 is still very impressive.





The future of the iPhone

Phones age, and so do their batteries, but that can't be a factor for my particular testing because the battery in my iPhone 6S is new, with 100% capacity. Even this doesn't seem to rescue it. It often dies before reaching 2 hours of screen-on-time.But! Why am I doing this experiment? Well, first of all, I happened to have the iPhone 6S lying around.However, more importantly - because the 6S can teach us a lesson about current and future iPhones. It was amongst the fastest, if not the fastest phones when it launched; the display was excellent; the battery usable, and the camera was years ahead of Android phones in video quality.Things have changed. Manufacturers like Samsung Xiaomi , and Huawei , to name a few, deliver some outstanding hardware features. Even iPhones, which are usually more conventional, have progressed to feature cutting- edge tech like multiple camera sensors, HDR video, and sensor-shift image stabilization.Is the iPhone 12 going to be a better phone than the iPhone 6S after five years? Yes, and no. For one, its processor is incredibly capable and pushes the power limits needed on a smartphone.The camera is a category that gets better every year. Technologies like the liquid lens in Xiaomi's Mi Mix Fold and progressive engineering for space efficiency in phones are expected to start hitting phones soon.I won't be surprised if we revert to single cameras on flagship phones - one that can do it all with multiple focal lengths, great stabilisation; and no need for Night Mode thanks to a 1-inch camera sensor, like we saw in the Panasonic CM1 years ago, and on the recently-announced Sharp Aquos R6 Battery tech is also expected to take a monumental leap thanks to newly discovered tech, expected to improve your phone's endurance dramatically. This one has been rumored to come to smartphones for a while, and we hope that it won't take longer than a year for it to debut.Displays are said to move towards Micro-LED instead of OLED , which will make them brighter and even more reliable.However, another important thing to consider is the form factor. The iPhone 12 resembles a bar of chocolate just like the iPhone 6S/ 6S Plus , but companies like Huawei, Samsung, and Xiaomi have shown us that foldable phones might be the next big thing. This isn’t likely to happen in the next 2-3 years, but perhaps it’ll become the norm further down the line.Their foldable devices are getting better and more affordable every other year. It's funny to imagine that such a high-end device like the iPhone 12 might feel like an irrelevant anachronism even in less than five years. Apple is expected to enter the foldable phone market in the next two years, but for now, that's just a rumor.