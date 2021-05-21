iPhone 6S after 5 years: A living legend

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

Conclusion





As for the iPhone 6S - it’s surprisingly usable even almost six years after it first came out. Of course, the battery might need to be replaced (if this hasn’t been done already), and it might lack some 2021 features like a high-refresh-rate screen, multiple cameras, or a Night Mode.



However, it still takes decent videos and photos (in the right lighting); it runs on the latest version of iOS, and gets things done. Note that the phone was much faster on iOS 13, but what it does on iOS 14 is still very impressive.





The future of the iPhone