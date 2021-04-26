Apple finally releases iOS 14.5









Siri no longer has a default voice after the update as users will be able to choose from more natural sounding options when they set up their device. Siri now supports Group FaceTime, announce calls through select AirPods and Beats headphones, and initiate calls to emergency contacts if necessary.





Other new features include new emoji, and the ability to report an accident, road hazard, or speed check via Siri on the iPhone or CarPlay. Users can report that "there is a crash ahead" and also report when an prior accident has been cleared. The iOS 14.5 brings support for the recently announced AirTags, adds a redesigned Apple News+ tab and more.





To install the update go to Settings > General > Software Update`.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

























