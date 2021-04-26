Apple finally releases iOS 14.5
Apple has finally released iOS 14.5 today making fans of the Apple ecosystem happy. With the update, those wearing a face mask will be able to unlock their handsets by wearing an unlocked Apple Watch thus saving time and effort. Haptic feedback will alert the user that his phone is now unlocked bypassing Face ID. While that might be the most anticipated feature in the update. the latest iOS build includes the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature that will allow users, by default, to opt-out of getting tracked by third-party apps for the purpose of receiving on-line ads.
Siri no longer has a default voice after the update as users will be able to choose from more natural sounding options when they set up their device. Siri now supports Group FaceTime, announce calls through select AirPods and Beats headphones, and initiate calls to emergency contacts if necessary.
To install the update go to Settings > General > Software Update`.
This is a developing story and will be updated.