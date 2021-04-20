What is Mini-LED and how it compares against OLED?

Well, LEDs (light emitting diodes) are pretty much small semiconductor devices which emit light when current passes through them. They were first introduced around the 1960s and have since gained wide-spread usage. We mostly see them in TV remotes (as infrared lights which flash and give commands for what your TV should do), flashlights and camera flashes on smartphones.



Mini-LED

As we've already established, Mini-LED technology refers to smaller LEDs being used for display backlight. The same backlight that helps you see light on your display. It was first introduced on a TV from TCL back in 2019. The TV is the TCL 8-Series Roku. If you have a look here:









...you’ll notice that colors on the Roku are really vibrant and black sections do look darker on screen. It looks really good given that it’s not OLED. Basically, the idea of Mini-LED technology is to make LEDs smaller so as to make light more tightly controlled on displays. This helps with HDR performance immensely by giving good local dimming zones (good isolation between zones that need light) and also combats light bleed. This all basically means that you’ll be getting deeper black, white and more vivid colors all around with nice crisp lines between objects shown on your screen.





We’re also expecting Apple to incorporate this new backlight technology into all their devices at some point in the near future which should give us a good overall screen for just a slight price bump compared to OLED displays.



Now this is not to be confused with Micro-LED technology which is even smaller and harder to incorporate into a display.



Micro-LED

Micro-LED was first introduced back in the year 2000 but it does share the same principle as Mini-LED, only smaller. If a regular backlight LED is 1mm across then a mini LED is 0.2mm while a micro LED is 0.005mm in size. That's honestly a pretty massive difference.









We have already seen it done on some TVs and it looks phenomenal given that it’s not OLED. One such TV is the Samsung “The Wall”. Quite the large example but still interesting to see nonetheless.













Mini-LED vs Micro-LED

If we were to look at regular LEDs vs smaller LEDs, we immediately see a benefit in brightness, colors and sharpness. But what about the difference between Mini-LED and Micro-LED.



If we were to look at regular LEDs vs smaller LEDs, we immediately see a benefit in brightness, colors and sharpness. But what about the difference between Mini-LED and Micro-LED.

Well to start off, the Mini-LED technology, while being small, is not exactly as small as Micro-LED technology. As we notice, it does seem to have amazing contrast and good colors. Samsung did do a nice commercial on Micro-LED which illustrates what we can continue to expect from this technology. And honestly this may be the future given that it lasts longer than OLED panels while also being cheaper to produce. One other thing which I do like about this technology is that Micro-LED should be able to do 5000 nits of peak brightness versus the 1000-1500 nits of OLED. And that right there is quite impressive.









This has the obvious benefit of costing less but this also means that it’s not as good as Micro-LED tech in terms of local dimming performance and while we may argue that it won’t be that noticeable in larger screens, this would be much more crucial in smaller displays like on smartwatches.









One other thing we as consumers don’t pay much attention to which is still important though is that Micro-LED displays are as of right now very hard to produce since you need a lot of tiny LEDs and they need to perform rather uniformly. The same goes for Mini-LED displays which might be slightly more expensive to produce the first few times until the manufacturing process is fully perfected.

Modern displays started by mounting these LEDs on the sides of the screen after replacing old cathode fluorescent lamps and evolved by switching to local dimming arrays which have LEDs positioned fully behind the LCD screen and are controlled by row and column thus providing better light and less light bleed. At some point, there have also been displays which use RGB (red, green and blue) LEDs in order to boost contrast and make colors more vivid but the majority of LCD displays nowadays use standard white LEDs. And so, back to the topic at hand, we reach our question. Mini-LED, what is it and why does it matter?