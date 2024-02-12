Report says iPhone 16 Pro Max will have the best battery life found on any iPhone

A decade ago, the iPhone was not known for having a large battery. Samsung took advantage of this by releasing a commercial that called iPhone users "Wall Huggers." In this iconic ad, iPhone users are inside an airport looking for an outlet to plug their handsets into. Many of them are sitting on the floor, back against the wall, plugged into an outlet, and charging their iPhones. The outlets by the bathroom sink are taken by iPhone users and those using the outlets by the base of the water fountain have to be careful not to get "rear-ended" by a water drinker.

iPhone users used to be known as "Wall Huggers"







Meanwhile, in the commercial, Samsung shows off two different features it had back in the day. One was Ultra Power Saving Mode which reduced access to a small number of apps. We see two women who seemingly just landed at the airport. One, holding an iPhone, says, "I gotta plug in" as she looks around for an open outlet. Her friend, clutching the Galaxy S5, looks at her screen which shows her with one day left of battery life with the Ultra Power Saving Mode enabled.





The other feature that Samsung offered at the time was the use of a replaceable battery This is something that might return in the not too distant future. Imagine how much more confident you might be if you carried several pre-charged battery packs with you. Even if they weren't hot-swappable (able to replace the current battery without shutting down the device), many of you might find it more convenient.









iPhone 16 Plus which will keep the 4383mAh capacity seen on the iPhone 16 Pro Max will not only benefit from a larger capacity cell, but it also will take advantage of internal components that don't need to sip on battery juice so often. In a iPhone 16 Pro Max could have the best battery life on any major smartphone.

The latest rumor has three of the four iPhone 16 series handsets getting a jump in battery capacity; the one model staying the same is thePlus which will keep the 4383mAh capacity seen on the iPhone 15 Plus . Thewill not only benefit from a larger capacity cell, but it also will take advantage of internal components that don't need to sip on battery juice so often. In a follow-up post on Naver , "yeux1122" wrote that thecould have the best battery life on any major smartphone.









iPhone 15 Plus was on top running 11 hours and 14 minutes before the battery died. With a score of 10 hours and 32 minutes, the iPhone 15 Pro Max (9 hours and 45 minutes) in third. Running 8 hours and 54 minutes before the battery passed away, the The test measuring video playback time had much different results as thewas on top running 11 hours and 14 minutes before the battery died. With a score of 10 hours and 32 minutes, the Pixel 8 Pro was second with the(9 hours and 45 minutes) in third. Running 8 hours and 54 minutes before the battery passed away, the Galaxy S23 Ultra finished fourth.

The battery longevity award for streaming YouTube went to the OnePlus 12 with a score of 13 hours and 37 minutes according to our proprietary test. The ROG Phone 8 Pro was next with a score of 13 hours and 29 minutes. The Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were third and fourth with scores of 10 hours and 23 minutes, and nine hours and 45 minutes respectively.



