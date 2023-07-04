All iPhone 15 models might get massive battery life boost, Foxconn employee reveals possible battery sizes

If this is indeed true, it might be the single most important improvement for the new iPhone 15 family. Such a change comes on top of a massive improvement in the power efficiency of the new A17 chip.

However, do keep in mind that the source puts an 80% probability on this rumor, and we recommend taking it with a grain of salt. Our concern is that Apple is rumored to be using mostly the same chassis for the iPhone 15 series, so we are not sure how the company could fit those bigger batteries, but of course, it is possible.





So, with no further ado, here are the exact numbers that this report predicts for the iPhone 15 series.





iPhone 15 series battery size rumors:

iPhone 15 — 3,877 mAh ( +18% up from 3,279 mAh on 14)

( up from 3,279 mAh on 14) iPhone 15 Pro — 3,650 mAh ( +14% up from 3,200 mAh on 14 Pro)

( up from 3,200 mAh on 14 Pro) iPhone 15 Plus — 4,912 mAh ( +14% up from 4,325 mAh on 14 Plus)

( up from 4,325 mAh on 14 Plus) iPhone 15 Pro Max — 4,852 mAh ( +12% up from 4,323 mAh on 14 Pro Max)





As you can see, these are big improvements, especially for the vanilla iPhone 15 model which could be getting a bigger battery than the iPhone 12 Pro Max from a few years ago! The iPhone 14 model that is currently on sale averages about 6 hours of screen time, and with such an update, we might get well into 7 hours of screen time or more on the iPhone 15.





As for the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, those are also getting a welcome boost. Even now, most people average two days between charges on these larger phones, and now, does this mean that you could use the phones for three days off the charger? Once again, we don't know, but we are definitely excited about that possibility.





As we pointed earlier, our biggest doubt about this rumor has got to do with the design of the phones: we have heard that Apple might tweak some minor things in the design, but the overall 6.1-inch size for the vanilla and Pro models, and 6.7-inch size for the Plus and Pro Max models remain the same. How will the company fit so much larger batteries in roughly the same space?





While on the topic of battery life, we should mention that Apple is said to use the new A17 Bionic 3nm chip on the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and that chip is rumored to bring a 35% improvement in power efficiency.





What we know with far bigger certainty is that all four iPhone 15 models will make the switch to a USB-C port, and away from the proprietary Lightning cable that Apple has been using for the last decade or so. This is great news and it is also possible that we get slightly faster charging speeds along with that transition.





So far, we have to guess about all of that, but Apple typically releases its new iPhones in the beginning of September, so it won't be too long until we find out from the source itself.





Let us also remind you that the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the 13 Pro Max have been the undisputed battery champs among flagships in the past couple of years, and getting this kind of a battery increase along with a vastly more efficient processor would give them an even bigger lead over the competition.