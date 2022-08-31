All iPhone 14 models will be priced better than expected: market intelligence firm

It was taken as a given that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will be more expensive than their predecessors. Most rumors had indicated that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, which will be the entry-level model this year, would retain its predecessor's price , but a new report from market intelligence firm TrendForce suggests it might be slightly more affordable than the iPhone 13.





The smartphone market is not in a great shape and vendors are faced with rising costs, and some may be tempted to pass that on to customers.





The iPhone 14 is rumored to come with a raft of new features, though most of them will be exclusive to the premium models . Rumors say that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will flaunt a new front design with cutouts instead of a notch for the front camera and Face ID, a higher-resolution 48MP main camera and a new ultrawide camera with bigger pixels, the new A16 Bionic chip, and faster RAM.





The entire lineup is rumored to feature an improved selfie camera and satellite connectivity. The base model and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max model are expected to have more RAM than their 2021 counterparts and the iPhone 13 Pro's ultrawide camera.





The iPhone 13 costs $799, the iPhone 13 Pro goes for $999, and the Pro Max retails for $1,099. Earlier leaks had said that the new Pros would be $100 more expensive than the current models, but TrendForce says that Apple has decided against a big price increase because of the rising global inflation and will be more cautious with its pricing strategy. The firm expects pricing to be as follows:





iPhone 14: $749-$799

iPhone 14 Max: $849-$899

iPhone 14 Pro: $1,049- $1,099

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,149-$1,199









To sum it up, the 6.1-inch standard model might be more affordable than the equivalent iPhone 13 model and although the Pros will see a hike, the increase will be less than what was previously expected. This report meshes with a recent rumor that claimed 'prices may be in a completely different direction than expected.'



