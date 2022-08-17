 iPhone 14 Pro's "added functionality" may come at a hefty premium over current models - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

iPhone 14 Pro's "added functionality" may come at a hefty premium over current models

iOS Apple
3
iPhone 14 Pro's "added functionality" may come at a $100 premium over current models
Premium smartphones are expensive as-is and with a good many of us already grappling with economic frustrations caused by the pandemic, we are really not looking forward to a price increase for the iPhone 14, but it looks to be on the cards.

The iPhone 13's price starts at $699 for the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, the base 6.1-inch iPhone 13 goes for $799, the entry-level iPhone 13 Pro costs $999, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max retails for $1,099.

The mini model will not be refreshed, meaning the opening model this year will be the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, so the starting price will likely increase to $799. Conflicting rumors have been flying about the iPhone 14 family's price, with some saying they will be increased, and one claiming they will remain intact.

Prepare to pay $1,099 and $1,199 for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, respectively


Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives (via MacRumors) believes that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will be $100 more expensive than their predecessors.

While the base iPhone will stay at the same price we believe a $100 price increase on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max is likely in store given component price increases as well as added functionality on this new release."

This partially aligns with the picture painted by a couple of earlier leaks, of which one said to expect a $100 price hike and the second one indicated that the average selling price would rise by 15 percent because of the costlier Pro models.

As some reports had cautioned, Apple is going to pass on the higher cost of producing phones to consumers. Another reason is that the Pros are expected to feature a higher resolution main camera and a new front design with pill-shaped and hole cutouts and apparently Apple has decided this warrants a price increase.

Despite what a leak had suggested, the iPhone 14 Pro will likely still start with 128GB of storage, so it doesn't look like Apple is planning to do anything to soften the blow.

The Pro models will allegedly be armed with the new A16 Bionic chip and could feature faster RAM and always-on display tech.

As for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, Apple will apparently only make minimal updates to them and the highlights will presumably be an improved selfie camera, which will be standard across the lineup, and more base RAM. 

It is looking increasingly likely that the standard models will start at $799, and per an earlier report, declining smartphone shipments are the reason behind this decision. Apparently, Apple thinks that entry-level price has a bigger impact on demand, so it doesn't want to mess with it.

If you read between the lines, a clear pattern has emerged after the pandemic: the rich class is still splurging on luxuries, but regular folks are getting squeezed and cutting back on spending. It goes without saying that the Pros will be geared at well-to-do consumers and Apple is actually expecting strong demand. So, despite their higher prices, they will likely still make it to the best phones of 2022 list.
Story Timeline
82 stories
17 Aug, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro's "added functionality" may come at a hefty premium over current models
15 Aug, 2022
Hands-on impressions of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max shared by lesser known leaker
14 Aug, 2022
Expert answers whether you should hold off on buying iPhone 14 Stunning concepts envision iPhone 14 Pro running iOS 16
12 Aug, 2022
Apple's costlier iPhone 14 Pro could start at the same 128GB storage as the 13 Pro after all
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Android 13 exterminates 151 Pixel bugs
Android 13 exterminates 151 Pixel bugs
Three sources can't be wrong: iPhone 14 event has a date set in stone
Three sources can't be wrong: iPhone 14 event has a date set in stone
Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in... Vietnam?
Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in... Vietnam?
One UI 5 public beta hands-on - see what's new
One UI 5 public beta hands-on - see what's new
Roku users are getting more than a dozen new live channels for free
Roku users are getting more than a dozen new live channels for free
PSA: Android 13 beta continues, you can safely opt out now
PSA: Android 13 beta continues, you can safely opt out now

Popular stories

T-Mobile's Galaxy Z Flip 4 for free with no trade-in limited time offer is still live and booming
T-Mobile's Galaxy Z Flip 4 for free with no trade-in limited time offer is still live and booming
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless