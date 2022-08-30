iPhone 14 Pro retail box leak shuts down RAM rumors; says cutouts look out of place on 6.1″ model





The iPhone 13 starts at 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, whereas the Pros come with 6GB of RAM. Apple doesn't officially disclose how much RAM its phones have though.





According to today's rumor, which apparently comes from someone working at the iPhone assembler Foxconn, all iPhone models will ship with 6GB of RAM, shutting down reports that had said the Pros could come with 8GB of RAM





The Pro will still likely get upgraded RAM in the form of the faster and more power-efficient LPDDR5 memory though, whereas the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will retain the LPDDR4 standard.





The rumor also says that the Pros will come in a white box and not a black package as they currently do.









The leaker has also included a render of the iPhone 14 Pro, which will allegedly ditch the notch for pill and hole cutouts but it doesn't align with previously leaked images that had indicated there would be a little gap between the two cutouts.





It could be that this is a hastily put together image and what's worth paying attention to is that the leaker says that the cutouts look a little out of place on the smaller iPhone 14 Pro.





Lastly, they have also shared an image of the sticker that will be placed on the iPhone 14 Pro box.



