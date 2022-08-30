 iPhone 14 Pro retail box leak shuts down RAM rumors; says cutouts look out of place on 6.1″ model - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

iPhone 14 Pro retail box leak shuts down RAM rumors; says cutouts look out of place on 6.1″ model

iOS Apple
iPhone 14 Pro retail box leak shuts down RAM rumors; says cutouts look out of place on 6.1″ model
iPhone 14 rumors are showing no signs of slowing down. Just this morning, esteemed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max might feature a better ultra-wide angle camera than their predecessors and now a rumor that has come from Weibo and has been endorsed by leaker ShrimpApplePro has dished out some intel regarding the lineup's RAM capacity.

The iPhone 13 starts at 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, whereas the Pros come with 6GB of RAM. Apple doesn't officially disclose how much RAM its phones have though.

According to today's rumor, which apparently comes from someone working at the iPhone assembler Foxconn, all iPhone models will ship with 6GB of RAM, shutting down reports that had said the Pros could come with 8GB of RAM.

The Pro will still likely get upgraded RAM in the form of the faster and more power-efficient LPDDR5 memory though, whereas the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will retain the LPDDR4 standard.

The rumor also says that the Pros will come in a white box and not a black package as they currently do.


The leaker has also included a render of the iPhone 14 Pro, which will allegedly ditch the notch for pill and hole cutouts but it doesn't align with previously leaked images that had indicated there would be a little gap between the two cutouts. 

It could be that this is a hastily put together image and what's worth paying attention to is that the leaker says that the cutouts look a little out of place on the smaller iPhone 14 Pro.

Lastly, they have also shared an image of the sticker that will be placed on the iPhone 14 Pro box.

Per earlier rumors, the iPhone 14 might start with 64GB of storage, while the Pros will continue to start with 128GB of storage. The standard models will probably be armed with last year's A15 Bionic chip and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be powered by the A16. Apple will reveal the phones on September 7 and reports and a survey suggest they will easily become the best phones of 2022.
Story Timeline
91 stories
30 Aug, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro retail box leak shuts down RAM rumors; says cutouts look out of place on 6.1″ model The iPhone 14 Pro Max price increase explained by ultrawide camera specs leak
29 Aug, 2022
Only iPhone 14 Pro is expected to get a much-needed charging upgrade
25 Aug, 2022
Survey says iPhone 14 excitement trumps last year's iPhone 13 anticipation in the US Video and images show off dark purple and blue iPhone 14 Pro Max and tweaked status bar
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever

Popular stories

T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
iPhone 14 Pro: Apple doesn’t usually try hard, but this time Android is under real pressure
iPhone 14 Pro: Apple doesn’t usually try hard, but this time Android is under real pressure
Amazon discounts the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G once again, get it while supplies last
Amazon discounts the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G once again, get it while supplies last
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless