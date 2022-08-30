The iPhone 14 Pro Max price increase explained by ultrawide camera specs leak

Apart from the main iPhone 14 Pro camera sensor, Apple is expected to upgrade the ultrawide camera of the Pro models, advises reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo , and this time around he gives the exact specifications.





We've heard from other sources that the ultrawide cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are getting an upgrade, too, but didn't know in what way - sensor size, pixel size, or pixel count. Well, thanks to the ever-observant Mr. Kuo and his supply chain sources, we now know that Apple is preparing a veritable camera kick for its Pro line fans.





Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max ultrawide camera specs





Instead of the current 12MP ultrawide camera sensor with small-ish 1 micron pixels, Apple will be equipping the 14 Pro models with a sensor that has 40% larger pixels, hence will be able to collect way more photons in the same low-light scenario than its predecessor the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max





Coupled with quadrupling the camera resolution of the main iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max cameras to 48MP, likely to be able to introduce 8K video capturing abilities that demand at least a 32MP sensor size, Apple will be differentiating the Pro models rather significantly.









For those wondering why is Apple applying the gradual "salami" upgrade tactics instead of throwing every fathomable novelty in one edition like Android flagship makes do, that has never been Apple's style.





The bean counters from Cupertino like to wait for the prices of expensive tech to fall down in price and prove itself on other phones before they swoop in, tweak it to their liking and unleash the marketing team on it until it becomes the talk of the town. Apple has half of the US public locked as customers anyway, so incremental upgrades have worked ever since the OG iPhone's appearance in AT&T's roster way back in 2007.





High component costs necessitated the iPhone 14 Pro price bump





Ming-Chi Kuo even listed the component suppliers that won Apple's ultrawide camera upgrade orders - Sony for the sensor, Minebea and Largan for the voice coil monitor, and LG for the actual camera module packaging - but warned they will charge much more this year.





Besides the way more expensive 48MP main camera sensor, Apple will have to shell out 70% more for the new ultrawide camera sensor from Sony, 45% for the voice coil monitors from Largan and Minebea, and 40% more for LG's camera packaging, boosting the overall camera set pricing significantly.









They, however, do possess periscope zoom lenses, so it remains to be seen if iPhone fans will be willing to pay higher prices for Apple's latest and greatest when the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts shipping on September 16 or thereabouts.





Apple has bet they will and has reportedly ordered more iPhone 14 Pro Max and 14 Pro models than it has ordered assembly of the cheaper iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max versions, so we'll see who gets it right this time around - the market or Apple. During the iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder period next week, you can also follow our iPhone 14 deals roundup to see where can you get it at the best price to soothe the starting tag increase.





The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, however, will sport other upgrades that their lesser-spec'd siblings won't have, like a new A16 processor and a better screen-to-body ratio thanks to drastic frontal design changes on account of a punch-hole screen concept embrace by Apple.









Thus, its bean counters may again hit the nail on the head and sell more Pro models than regular iPhone 14s for a change, at least in the initial preorder period, inflation and purchasing power be damned.