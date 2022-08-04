iPhone 14 price leaks and it’s good news
The official announcement of the iPhone 14 series is drawing closer by the day, and the online space is already filled with rumors to the brim like a gasoline tank before an oil crisis. Now, many people are really interested in things like display sizes, refresh rates, new silicon but for the majority out there one area remains of crucial importance - the price.
According to a mysterious source, posting on the forum pages of South Korea's number one search portal Naver, Apple has decided to freeze the launch price of the iPhone 14 (the base model that is), and the decision comes from the top executives of the company.
So, if we’re to believe this South Korean insider (we don’t have any track record, so be careful), the price of the vanilla iPhone 14 will be set at $799. The official iPhone 14 unveiling is probably happening sometime in September.
The latest rumor we had (coming from none other than Mark Gurman) speculated that there will be a price bump with about $100 across the range of the iPhone 14 series but today we have another leak, suggesting that Apple might keep the pricing intact.
The source (which claims 90% accuracy of information related to the iPhone) also talks about the possible reasons for this decision being the global mobile phone market stagnation and demand decline, along with the price being the number one factor for purchasing intent throughout mobile phone users.
