Unverified source spills the beans on iPhone 14 colors, storage, charging speed, price, and more

With the sheer amount of inside information allegedly revealed about Apple's fast-approaching iPhone 14 family of late, it has become all but impossible to know who to trust, let alone keep track of exactly what leakers have originated or corroborated what rumor.

Nowhere near as prolific or as reliable as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman or famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Naver user yeux1122, for instance, claims to have received a bunch of juicy new iPhone 14 series tidbits from a "US developer source."

While most of this stuff echoes a number of recent and semi-recent predictions made by insiders with significantly better and longer track records, a few somewhat vague but still interesting details haven't popped up in the rumor mill much (if at all) until today.

iPhone 14 storage variants, color options, and prices


Labeled by the folks over at AppleTrack as a tipster with a "mixed track record", yeux1122 kicks off this intriguing new social media post (translated here from Korean) with some not-very-clear info on Cupertino's next-gen processor.

If we understand everything correctly, the A16 silicon is expected to improve iPhone performance compared to what last year's A15 offered by a slightly higher degree than previously believed... and tested. "Thermal management" in particular should get a significant boost this fall, at least on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.


Meanwhile, this new rumor joins a chorus of other recent reports contradicting older speculation of storage upgrades on Pro models, which might be one of the reasons why prices are now tipped to go in a "completely different direction" than originally expected.

That's definitely vague but also potentially promising, suggesting the entry-level 128GB storage configurations of the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max could more or less retain the list prices of their predecessors rather than go up by as much as 15 percent to keep up with inflation.

Another juicy but not altogether new or surprising tidbit concerns colors, with the following options now rumored multiple times by multiple (presumably) independent sources:

  • iPhone 14 and 14 Max - green, purple, blue, black, white, red
  • iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max - green, purple, silver, gold, graphite

iPhone 14 charging speeds, battery upgrades, design, and more


Remember that titanium rumor dating as far back as July 2021? According to this "mixed" leaker, Apple did explore such a premium construction possibility, going so far as to build a prototype of a "titanium housing body" before scrapping the design due to "cost and manufacturing process issues."

What has most likely not been scrapped is that divisive notch replacement on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, which Apple's own employees reportedly describe as "weird"-looking at first glance... but still better than the traditional screen cutout of the entire iPhone 13 lineup.


Moving on under the hood of the iPhone 14 series, a slight battery capacity upgrade is apparently in the cards, and perhaps more importantly, 30W wired charging support is mentioned again... with no clear and specific reference to the Pro duo.

Whether or not the "vanilla" iPhone 14 will get that long overdue improvement, the odds of seeing wireless charging speeds enhanced on any of the four next-gen Apple handsets are close to zero.

One seemingly small but potentially notable (and noticeable) improvement could have Apple employ "stronger" MagSafe magnetic force while adding an "exclusive" new MagSafe battery accessory... of some sort. 

Finally, the Gorilla Glass Victus technology likely to be adopted by the iPhone 14 series is characterized as unchanged from Apple's "previous product", which definitely rings true, matching all of the best phones available right now in overall screen durability and resistance to things like everyday scratches and occasional drops.
