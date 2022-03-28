 Final iPhone 14 design and specs locked in as the lineup reportedly enters EVT phase - PhoneArena

iOS Apple

Final iPhone 14 design and specs locked in as the lineup reportedly enters EVT phase

Anam Hamid
By
0
Final iPhone 14 design and specs locked in as the lineup reportedly enters EVT phase
Following successful initial production trials, the Apple iPhone 14 series has entered the engineering validation test (EVT) phase, according to Haitong International Securities' analyst Jeff Pu.

This report comes from 9to5Mac and states that as was expected, the Shenzhen lockdown has not had any impact on the production timeline since the Foxconn factory in that location accounts for merely 10 percent of the global iPhone production.

The engineering validation test is conducted on the first engineering prototype to ensure a product performs and looks as intended. That implies that the final specs and design have been locked down, and going by the rumors and leaked designs so far, here is what the lineup could look like: 

The 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inches Pro Max will be powered by the new 4nm A16 Bionic chip and will have pill and hole cutouts instead of a notch. These models are also likely to have a thicker camera bump to accommodate the new 48MP primary sensor that could make them the best camera phones of 2022.

The 6.1-inches iPhone 14 and 6.7-inches Max are likely to feature the 5nm A16 chip, the same design front and back as the current regular models, and at least 6GB of RAM.

Jeff Pu has also said that even though iPhone 14 Pro's chip will be based on a new manufacturing process, it will have a larger die size compared to the A15 Bionic. He also expects iPhone 14's starting price to be close to iPhone 13's.

On product proposition, we expect iPhone 14 to have a strong line-up, backed by a larger screen (entry model) and camera upgrade (48MP for Pro). On the other hand, pricing is critical, and we expect the iPhone 14’s starting price close to iPhone 13’s.

An earlier report had indicated that since the iPhone 13 mini won't be getting a successor, this year's lineup could start at $799.

The analyst also divulged details on a couple of other products. He believes next year's premium models, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, will feature a periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, up from 3x on the current phones. This is in line with earlier reports.

He also thinks that Apple could release 11-inch and 12.9-inch OLED iPad models in 2024. South Korean publication The Elec and analyst Ross Young had earlier said that both 2024 iPad Pro models would feature OLED panels.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone 14 leaks (33 updates)

