Apple

iPhone 15 Pro: another report corroborates the 5x periscope lens rumors

Iskra Petrova
By
0
iPhone 15 Pro: another rumor corroborates the 5x periscope zoom lens plans
Yes, the iPhone 14 has not been released yet, and here are the rumors, talking about the iPhone 15 (assuming it will be called that) that should be released in the fall of 2023. Recently, we reported on rumors indicating the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a periscope zoom lens, and now, another report from the analyst Jeff Pu corroborates that. 9to5Mac reports that the iPhone 15 Pro might have a periscope zoom lens capable of delivering 5x optical zoom.

Apple reportedly in talks with periscope lens supplier for the 2023 iPhone


Analyst Jeff Pu indicated that Cupertino is now in negotiations with Lante Optics, a company that is expected to be the main supplier for periscope lenses for the 2023 iPhones. Reportedly, Apple has already received component samples from the firm, and its final decision should be made by the month of May 2022.

Well, if Apple decided the components meet its standards for quality, it will start including them in the high-end models iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (again, these names are not yet official, but presumed). In case the companies close a deal on the periscope lens components, Lante Optics would supply more than 100 million components. Quite understandably, this will prove very positive for the Lante Optics' revenue.

An earlier report by reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also mentioned the company is looking into including a periscope zoom lens on the 2023 iPhones, so the possibility of Apple improving on the zoom capabilities of the iPhone in 2023 is starting to become higher.

Basically, for those of you who don't know, the periscope lenses rely on a prism that reflects light to multiple internal lenses at 90 degrees to the camera sensor. Pretty much, this allows the length of the lens to be much longer than a telephoto lens, and the longer the lens, the better the optical zoom.

As many of you probably know, Apple is not pioneering here, as Samsung and Huawei have already implemented such technology in their smartphones, that can ensure zoom levels from optical zoom of 10x to combined zoom of up to 100x.

Keep in mind that the iPhone 15 Pro announcement is still far in the future. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 reports and rumors have also started to give us what to expect from the next up in Apple's premium lineup.

