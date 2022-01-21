iPhone 15 Pro: another report corroborates the 5x periscope lens rumors

iPhone 15 Pro: another report corroborates the 5x periscope lens rumors0
Apple reportedly in talks with periscope lens supplier for the 2023 iPhone
Analyst Jeff Pu indicated that Cupertino is now in negotiations with Lante Optics, a company that is expected to be the main supplier for periscope lenses for the 2023 iPhones. Reportedly, Apple has already received component samples from the firm, and its final decision should be made by the month of May 2022.
Basically, for those of you who don't know, the periscope lenses rely on a prism that reflects light to multiple internal lenses at 90 degrees to the camera sensor. Pretty much, this allows the length of the lens to be much longer than a telephoto lens, and the longer the lens, the better the optical zoom.
As many of you probably know, Apple is not pioneering here, as Samsung and Huawei have already implemented such technology in their smartphones, that can ensure zoom levels from optical zoom of 10x to combined zoom of up to 100x.
Keep in mind that the iPhone 15 Pro announcement is still far in the future. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 reports and rumors have also started to give us what to expect from the next up in Apple's premium lineup.