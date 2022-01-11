iPad Pro with Samsung-made OLED panel could come in 2024 (on one condition)

Samsung may supply OLED panels for iPad Pro, but this could happen in 2024

The thing is, if Apple places a large enough order to Samsung Display, the South Korea-based tech giant could finalize a spending plan during the second quarter of the year and start ordering the needed machines and equipment in Q3 of 2022.







Recently, we reported on another possible supplier for OLED panels for iPads

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up