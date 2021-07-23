Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View
iOS Apple

Apple's iPhone 13 could support upgraded 25W fast charging tech

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
2
Apple's iPhone 13 could support upgraded 25W fast charging tech
With the likes of Xiaomi and Huawei pushing the limits in the world of fast charging, rumor has it that Apple has decided it’s time to upgrade its own technology on the upcoming iPhone 13 series.

Apple's likely to launch 25W power adapter alongside iPhone 13


Apple could include support for 25W fast charging tech on the iPhone 13 series, according to a MyDrivers report (via MacRumors). The move would be coupled with the introduction of a new 25W power adapter from the brand.

The current-generation iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro support 20W fast charging. So while the change won’t be revolutionary in terms of speed, it should help offset the planned iPhone 13 battery capacity increases.

Importantly, adding 25W fast charging support to the iPhone 13 series would finally put Apple on par with Samsung, who offers 25W charging on the Galaxy S21 series and is expected to add it to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 too.

Of course, Apple would still be far behind the likes of Xiaomi, Huawei, and OnePlus. The latter recently announced the mid-range Nord 2 5G with 65W fast charging, while Huawei and Xiaomi offer 66W and 67W tech on premium devices respectively.

The change doesn’t mean much for customers that don’t already own a fast charger either. Why? Because Apple removed the power adapter from iPhone boxes last October and won’t be adding it back anytime soon.

The Cupertino-based giant currently sells a 20W fast charger that’s compatible with the iPhone 12 line for $19.99 in the US. The 25W power brick that’s expected to land this fall should replace the existing one.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 View Full specs
$566 Newegg
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
iPhone 13 Pro
Apple iPhone 13 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS
iPhone 13 mini
Apple iPhone 13 mini View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

T-Mobile swaps the OnePlus Nord N200 for the REVVL V+ as its free 5G phone for all
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile swaps the OnePlus Nord N200 for the REVVL V+ as its free 5G phone for all
Budget phone camera comparison: can the Nord 2 beat the best?
by Victor Hristov,  0
Budget phone camera comparison: can the Nord 2 beat the best?
And the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards go to... the iPhone 7
by Daniel Petrov,  0
And the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards go to... the iPhone 7
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others
Back to school shopping guide: phones, tablets, headphones, all the tech you need
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
Back to school shopping guide: phones, tablets, headphones, all the tech you need
It's the biggest surveillance scandal of our times, check your iPhone for the Pegasus hack
by Daniel Petrov,  1
It's the biggest surveillance scandal of our times, check your iPhone for the Pegasus hack
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless