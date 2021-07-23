Apple's iPhone 13 could support upgraded 25W fast charging tech2
Apple's likely to launch 25W power adapter alongside iPhone 13
Apple could include support for 25W fast charging tech on the iPhone 13 series, according to a MyDrivers report (via MacRumors). The move would be coupled with the introduction of a new 25W power adapter from the brand.
Importantly, adding 25W fast charging support to the iPhone 13 series would finally put Apple on par with Samsung, who offers 25W charging on the Galaxy S21 series and is expected to add it to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 too.
The change doesn’t mean much for customers that don’t already own a fast charger either. Why? Because Apple removed the power adapter from iPhone boxes last October and won’t be adding it back anytime soon.
The Cupertino-based giant currently sells a 20W fast charger that’s compatible with the iPhone 12 line for $19.99 in the US. The 25W power brick that’s expected to land this fall should replace the existing one.
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPhone 13 leaks (55 updates)
-
Now reading
23 July Apple's iPhone 13 could support upgraded 25W fast charging tech
-
23 July An iPhone 13 notch size leak tips Apple's best screen-to-body ratio so far
-
21 July 'Increased confidence' that 1TB iPhone 13 variants will be released this fall
-
18 July iPhone 13 may feature Apple Watch's Always On mode and iPad's ProMotion tech
-
16 July The iPhone 13 will support the fastest Wi-Fi speeds on an Apple device