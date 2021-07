Apple's iPhone 13 could support upgraded 25W fast charging tech

Apple's likely to launch 25W power adapter alongside iPhone 13

MyDrivers

With the likes of Xiaomi and Huawei pushing the limits in the world of fast charging, rumor has it that Apple has decided it’s time to upgrade its own technology on the upcoming iPhone 13 series.Apple could include support for 25W fast charging tech on the iPhone 13 series , according to a report (via). The move would be coupled with the introduction of a new 25W power adapter from the brand.The current-generation iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro support 20W fast charging. So while the change won’t be revolutionary in terms of speed, it should help offset the planned iPhone 13 battery capacity increases.Importantly, adding 25W fast charging support to the iPhone 13 series would finally put Apple on par with Samsung, who offers 25W charging on the Galaxy S21 series and is expected to add it to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 too.Of course, Apple would still be far behind the likes of Xiaomi, Huawei, and OnePlus. The latter recently announced the mid-range Nord 2 5G with 65W fast charging, while Huawei and Xiaomi offer 66W and 67W tech on premium devices respectively.The change doesn’t mean much for customers that don’t already own a fast charger either. Why? Because Apple removed the power adapter from iPhone boxes last October and won’t be adding it back anytime soon.The Cupertino-based giant currently sells a 20W fast charger that’s compatible with the iPhone 12 line for $19.99 in the US. The 25W power brick that’s expected to land this fall should replace the existing one.