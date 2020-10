There are, of course, two sides to the story. On one end, the Internet says that it's corporate greed — Apple wants to push users to spend more money, buying chargers and AirPods for their brand-new iPhones.





On the other end, Apple presented a pretty fair argument: a lot of people don't use the EarPods that come in the box, and a ton of people have accumulated a ton of wallchargers throughout the years. Apple wants to become carbon neutral across its business by 2030 and not shipping redundant accessories is a part of that strategy.





According to Apple's numbers, the changes in the iPhone 12 manufacturing and packaging process will result in carbon savings equal to 450,000 fewer cars on the road per year.





So... what do you think?





What do you think about Apple removing the charger and earphones from the iPhone 12 boxes? Corporate greed, nothing more It makes perfect sense and I support the decision Corporate greed, nothing more 80.25% It makes perfect sense and I support the decision 19.75%

The iPhone 12 has finally been announced and Apple has proudly confirmed the rumors: there will be no charging brick and no earphones in the box.