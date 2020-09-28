Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View
STAY TUNED!
Google Pixel 5 event | Here's how to watch and what to expect
0 d
00: 00: 00
Accessories iOS Apple 5G

New AirPower made to wirelessly charge upcoming 5G iPhones only, could surface next month

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Sep 28, 2020, 2:04 PM
New AirPower made to wirelessly charge upcoming 5G iPhones only, could surface next month
On September 12th, 2017, Apple unveiled its wireless charging pad called AirPower. The pad's claim to fame was its ability to wirelessly replenish the batteries on an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and the AirPods wireless charging case at the same time. In addition, users would be able to randomly place their devices on the pad without worrying about connecting to it. But the product was dropped in March 2019 most likely because of the issues that cropped up with the ambitious placement of the power coils that led the accessory to overheat.

New AirPower Mini made for the iPhone 12 line could be introduced on October 13th


Earlier this year a Twitter tipster said that Apple was back at work trying to salvage the project, but thus far the device has yet to see the time of day. The latest rumor has the wireless charger coming to the marketplace this coming spring. However, a post disseminated on Twitter by @KOMIYA45020228 mentions a product that he refers to as the AirPower Mini that could be released this fall. Unlike the original AirPower, the "Mini" would focus only on wireless charging for the upcoming iPhone 12 series.


Reportedly, the four iPhone 12 handsets are going to have a ring of magnets placed inside and there is speculation that these magnets will be used to make sure that an iPhone 12 model is locked into place on the pad. If the AirPower Mini is a real product, it could be part of the rumored October 13th event during which we could see Apple introduce four iPhone 12 models possibly named the iPhone 12 mini (5.4-inch screen), iPhone 12 (6.1-inch display), iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch display), and the iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch display). All four phones could support 5G connectivity.

Speaking of charging, Apple is expected to leave the charging brick out of the box with this year's handsets. Last year, for the very first time, Apple included an 18W fast charger in the box with its iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models. The iPhone 11 supports the 18W wired charging speed, but only comes with the standard 5W charger. Apple charges (don't stub your toe on the pun) $29 for the 18W charger.

Earlier this year a leaked photo that we showed you revealed a 20W charging brick that was at first thought, expected to be shipped with the 2020 iPhone 12 Pro models. But since Apple is trying to prevent passing on the cost of the new 5G components it needs to spring for, both the charging brick and the wired earbuds will be MIA from the box. Our best guess is that those purchasing the new phones online will have the option to purchase a standard 5W charger or shell out for a 20W fast charger. Those who received an 18W charging brick with their iPhone 11 Pro unit, or purchased one separately, will be able to use it with an iPhone 12 model. That should apply as well to older 5W chargers that iPhone users might have in their possession.

Apple was supposed to include reverse wireless charging with last year's handsets, but that never came to fruition. The feature, used by Samsung and called Wireless Powershare, would have allowed an iPhone user to use the rear panel of his phone as a wireless charging pad to share some of his remaining battery life with a compatible phone, an AirPods wireless charging case, and an Apple Watch. There have been conflicting stories about whether the hardware for this feature is inside the iPhone 11 Pro models awaiting a software update. However, more than a year since the phones launched, we've heard nothing about this which means that it is dead and buried.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Max
Apple iPhone 12 Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
$1900
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple will go for Samsung's jugular with early iPhone 12 5G release in one market
Popular stories
The release dates of Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) may have been etched in stone
Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a (5G) press renders leak days before event
Popular stories
A month with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: long-term review

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'
Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12, Pro, and Max announcement event may fall on Prime Day 2020
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will bring the 8 Pro's 120Hz technology to a much lower price point
Popular stories
T-Mobile goes for Verizon and AT&T's jugular with yet another crazy good deal

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless