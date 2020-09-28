New AirPower made to wirelessly charge upcoming 5G iPhones only, could surface next month
On September 12th, 2017, Apple unveiled its wireless charging pad called AirPower. The pad's claim to fame was its ability to wirelessly replenish the batteries on an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and the AirPods wireless charging case at the same time. In addition, users would be able to randomly place their devices on the pad without worrying about connecting to it. But the product was dropped in March 2019 most likely because of the issues that cropped up with the ambitious placement of the power coils that led the accessory to overheat.
New AirPower Mini made for the iPhone 12 line could be introduced on October 13th
Reportedly, the four iPhone 12 handsets are going to have a ring of magnets placed inside and there is speculation that these magnets will be used to make sure that an iPhone 12 model is locked into place on the pad. If the AirPower Mini is a real product, it could be part of the rumored October 13th event during which we could see Apple introduce four iPhone 12 models possibly named the iPhone 12 mini (5.4-inch screen), iPhone 12 (6.1-inch display), iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch display), and the iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch display). All four phones could support 5G connectivity.
Speaking of charging, Apple is expected to leave the charging brick out of the box with this year's handsets. Last year, for the very first time, Apple included an 18W fast charger in the box with its iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models. The iPhone 11 supports the 18W wired charging speed, but only comes with the standard 5W charger. Apple charges (don't stub your toe on the pun) $29 for the 18W charger.
Earlier this year a leaked photo that we showed you revealed a 20W charging brick that was at first thought, expected to be shipped with the 2020 iPhone 12 Pro models. But since Apple is trying to prevent passing on the cost of the new 5G components it needs to spring for, both the charging brick and the wired earbuds will be MIA from the box. Our best guess is that those purchasing the new phones online will have the option to purchase a standard 5W charger or shell out for a 20W fast charger. Those who received an 18W charging brick with their iPhone 11 Pro unit, or purchased one separately, will be able to use it with an iPhone 12 model. That should apply as well to older 5W chargers that iPhone users might have in their possession.
Apple was supposed to include reverse wireless charging with last year's handsets, but that never came to fruition. The feature, used by Samsung and called Wireless Powershare, would have allowed an iPhone user to use the rear panel of his phone as a wireless charging pad to share some of his remaining battery life with a compatible phone, an AirPods wireless charging case, and an Apple Watch. There have been conflicting stories about whether the hardware for this feature is inside the iPhone 11 Pro models awaiting a software update. However, more than a year since the phones launched, we've heard nothing about this which means that it is dead and buried.