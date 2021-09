Future iPad Pros to adopt horizontal layout with rotated cameras, Apple logo

Using an iPad Pro in landscape mode could become the new default

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Using the iPad Pro in landscape mode feels a lot more natural these days, though portrait mode continues to be the default setting for Apple . With future generations of the iPad Pro, that could change.Developer and part-time leaker Dylandkt claims (via) that future versions of the iPad Pro will feature an updated design complete with a horizontally placed Apple logo on the back and a horizontal camera placement.The latter seems to suggest that the rear camera system will be rotated 90-degrees to produce better shots in landscape mode. Additionally, the selfie camera and Face ID setup is likely to move from the current top bezel to what’s now known as the right bezel.The source of today’s rumor couldn’t confirm whether these changes will be implemented on the 2022 iPad Pro , which is expected to feature a glass construction, but the changes are certainly in the works.Changing the default landscape of the iPad Pro line certainly makes sense. With recent generations, Apple has marketed the tablet as a laptop replacement and pushed its own line of keyboards.Couple that with the fact that there are rumors floating around about potential 14-inch and 16-inch iPad Pro model s in the future too, and the orientation switch makes even more sense.