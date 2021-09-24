Notification Center

iOS Apple Tablets

Future iPad Pros to adopt horizontal layout with rotated cameras, Apple logo

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
2
Future iPad Pro models to adopt horizontal layout with rotated cameras, Apple logo
Using the iPad Pro in landscape mode feels a lot more natural these days, though portrait mode continues to be the default setting for Apple. With future generations of the iPad Pro, that could change.

Using an iPad Pro in landscape mode could become the new default


Developer and part-time leaker Dylandkt claims (via MacRumors) that future versions of the iPad Pro will feature an updated design complete with a horizontally placed Apple logo on the back and a horizontal camera placement.

The latter seems to suggest that the rear camera system will be rotated 90-degrees to produce better shots in landscape mode. Additionally, the selfie camera and Face ID setup is likely to move from the current top bezel to what’s now known as the right bezel.

The source of today’s rumor couldn’t confirm whether these changes will be implemented on the 2022 iPad Pro, which is expected to feature a glass construction, but the changes are certainly in the works.

Changing the default landscape of the iPad Pro line certainly makes sense. With recent generations, Apple has marketed the tablet as a laptop replacement and pushed its own line of keyboards.

Couple that with the fact that there are rumors floating around about potential 14-inch and 16-inch iPad Pro models in the future too, and the orientation switch makes even more sense.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPad Pro (2022) (3 updates)

