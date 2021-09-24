Future iPad Pros to adopt horizontal layout with rotated cameras, Apple logo

Future iPad Pros to adopt horizontal layout with rotated cameras, Apple logo2
Using an iPad Pro in landscape mode could become the new default
Developer and part-time leaker Dylandkt claims (via MacRumors) that future versions of the iPad Pro will feature an updated design complete with a horizontally placed Apple logo on the back and a horizontal camera placement.
The source of today’s rumor couldn’t confirm whether these changes will be implemented on the 2022 iPad Pro, which is expected to feature a glass construction, but the changes are certainly in the works.
Couple that with the fact that there are rumors floating around about potential 14-inch and 16-inch iPad Pro models in the future too, and the orientation switch makes even more sense.
