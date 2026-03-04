Amazon offers a lovely discount on the LTE iPad Pro (M5), making this 256GB beast more affordable

iPad Pro M5, 11-inch, LTE, 256GB: Save $100 on Amazon! $100 off (8%) Amazon has slashed $100 off the M5-powered iPad Pro. This drops the 11-inch LTE model with 256GB of storage below the $1,100 mark. While it may still be far from affordable, this is one of the best tablets money can buy right now, making it a solid long-term investment. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

For instance, that M5 chip on board is an absolute powerhouse. It’s the same silicon that powers the latest MacBook Pro, though the 256GB and 512GB iPad models come with one less performance core compared to the laptop. Nevertheless, even with three performance and six efficiency cores, the M5 can handle absolutely any task, app, or game you throw at it. That gives you plenty of performance headroom for years to come.Another reason to get this powerful fella without hesitation is its gorgeous 11-inch Tandem OLED display. With its crisp 2420 x 1668 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, it not only delivers stunning visuals on the go but also makes everything feel snappy and responsive—an experience that, sadly, only the Pro models offer in the whole iPad lineup.Factor in that this slate can reach a 50% charge in only 30 minutes, and I believe you can see why I encourage you to act quickly and save with this deal while you can. Not to mention, only a few units are left in stock at the time of writing, so this deal might expire soon. Don’t miss out!