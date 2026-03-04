Amazon offers a lovely discount on the LTE iPad Pro (M5), making this 256GB beast more affordable
iPad Pro M5 held upright. | Image by PhoneArena
The iPad Pro with the M5 chip is Apple’s current top-of-the-line tablet and the best choice you can make if you’re looking for an iPadOS-powered monster for work and play. And right now, this beast of a tablet can be yours at a sweet discount on Amazon.
Those looking to upgrade their tablet game can snag the 11-inch LTE-enabled 256GB model for $100 off, dropping it below the $1,100 mark. I know, I know—it’s still pretty expensive, and I fully agree with you. But let’s not forget that this bad boy ranks among the best tablets money can buy and will serve you faithfully for years, making it a long-term investment you just can’t go wrong with.
For instance, that M5 chip on board is an absolute powerhouse. It’s the same silicon that powers the latest MacBook Pro, though the 256GB and 512GB iPad models come with one less performance core compared to the laptop. Nevertheless, even with three performance and six efficiency cores, the M5 can handle absolutely any task, app, or game you throw at it. That gives you plenty of performance headroom for years to come.
Factor in that this slate can reach a 50% charge in only 30 minutes, and I believe you can see why I encourage you to act quickly and save with this deal while you can. Not to mention, only a few units are left in stock at the time of writing, so this deal might expire soon. Don’t miss out!
