Amazon shaves a whopping $149 off the speedy iPad Mini 6, lowering it to its best price yet

iPad Mini 6 64GB: Save $149 on Amazon! The iPad Mini 6 with 64GB of storage is on sale for $149 off on Amazon. This is a new all-time low for this slate. We really like the performance, compact size, and display of this bad boy. The slate is perfect for one-handed use and is suitable for sketching, taking notes, and reading. Act fast and save now! $149 off (30%) Buy at Amazon

We reviewed the iPad Mini 6 when it came out in 2021, and we really liked it, giving it a high 9.0 score. For example, although its 8.3-inch IPS display might not seem impressive, it's fully laminated, meaning you can use it with an Apple Pencil. Furthermore, we enjoyed using the slate with one hand, as it's small and lightweight — just 0.65 pounds (293 grams). We think this makes it extremely suitable for sketching and taking notes.During our time with the device, we also found that it's great for reading. In addition to its compact and light design, it supports True Tone technology, which reduces the blue light of the display, making it appear warmer and easier on the eyes. That said, it slightly affects color accuracy.If you intend to use your iPad Mini 6 for heavier tasks than reading, the A15 Bionic chip should still pack plenty of firepower to handle demanding tasks. As we said in our review, this chipset made the Mini 6 the most powerful small tablet on the market back in 2021, and we think it should deliver stellar performance to this day.According to Apple, the slate offers an all-day battery life, and that's on point with what we got from it. So, while it will have you covered during the day, you'll most likely need to charge it every night.Overall, the iPad Mini 2021 is still a top choice and among the best budget tablets out there. So, act fast and save $149 on this handsome fella now while the offer is still available on Amazon!