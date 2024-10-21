Amazon shaves a whopping $149 off the speedy iPad Mini 6, lowering it to its best price yet
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Apple may have released the new iPad Mini 7, but the older iPad Mini 6 is currently the compact Apple tablet you should get. Why? This fella is now $149 off on Amazon, meaning you can grab the 64GB version for just under $350. It's worth noting this is a new all-time low for this model, making it a true must-have.
We reviewed the iPad Mini 6 when it came out in 2021, and we really liked it, giving it a high 9.0 score. For example, although its 8.3-inch IPS display might not seem impressive, it's fully laminated, meaning you can use it with an Apple Pencil. Furthermore, we enjoyed using the slate with one hand, as it's small and lightweight — just 0.65 pounds (293 grams). We think this makes it extremely suitable for sketching and taking notes.
If you intend to use your iPad Mini 6 for heavier tasks than reading, the A15 Bionic chip should still pack plenty of firepower to handle demanding tasks. As we said in our review, this chipset made the Mini 6 the most powerful small tablet on the market back in 2021, and we think it should deliver stellar performance to this day.
According to Apple, the slate offers an all-day battery life, and that's on point with what we got from it. So, while it will have you covered during the day, you'll most likely need to charge it every night.
Overall, the iPad Mini 2021 is still a top choice and among the best budget tablets out there. So, act fast and save $149 on this handsome fella now while the offer is still available on Amazon!
We reviewed the iPad Mini 6 when it came out in 2021, and we really liked it, giving it a high 9.0 score. For example, although its 8.3-inch IPS display might not seem impressive, it's fully laminated, meaning you can use it with an Apple Pencil. Furthermore, we enjoyed using the slate with one hand, as it's small and lightweight — just 0.65 pounds (293 grams). We think this makes it extremely suitable for sketching and taking notes.
During our time with the device, we also found that it's great for reading. In addition to its compact and light design, it supports True Tone technology, which reduces the blue light of the display, making it appear warmer and easier on the eyes. That said, it slightly affects color accuracy.
If you intend to use your iPad Mini 6 for heavier tasks than reading, the A15 Bionic chip should still pack plenty of firepower to handle demanding tasks. As we said in our review, this chipset made the Mini 6 the most powerful small tablet on the market back in 2021, and we think it should deliver stellar performance to this day.
According to Apple, the slate offers an all-day battery life, and that's on point with what we got from it. So, while it will have you covered during the day, you'll most likely need to charge it every night.
Overall, the iPad Mini 2021 is still a top choice and among the best budget tablets out there. So, act fast and save $149 on this handsome fella now while the offer is still available on Amazon!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
21 Oct, 2024Amazon shaves a whopping $149 off the speedy iPad Mini 6, lowering it to its best price yet
17 Oct, 2024The new iPad mini with Apple Intelligence and A17 Pro power is already discounted (on pre-order)
11 Oct, 2024The iPad 9 becomes the top choice for frugal techie after massive discount at Best Buy
10 Oct, 2024The M1-powered iPad Pro 12.9-inch is selling at unbeatable price at Woot but for limited time
09 Oct, 2024Apple's most affordable 2024 iPad Pro is now on sale at its lowest price to date (sans Prime)
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: