The budget iPad 9 offers the full iPadOS experience and is cheaper than usual with this deal

iPad (9th Generation) 64GB: Now $99 off on Amazon! Amazon is offering a lovely $99 discount on the iPad 9 64GB, letting you snatch one for under $230. The slate still delivers speedy performance and can handle day-to-day tasks with ease. It also offers a good watching experience. Act fast and save on this bad bou now! $99 off (30%) Buy at Amazon

While the iPad 9 was released in 2021, it still packs a punch and is a real steal for less than $230. It rocks an A13 Bionic chip, and we really liked how it performed during our iPad 9 review . That said, the SoC is somewhat dated now, so it might struggle with demanding tasks. However, you should not have any issues with day-to-day activities such as browsing the web and streaming videos. You can even upgrade it to iPadOS 18, which is the latest version of the operating system.In addition, this bad boy rocks a 10.2-inch Retina LCD display with a 2160 x 1620 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, delivering a good viewing experience without straining the wallet. We also appreciate that it supports TrueTone, a technology that adjusts screen color temperature depending on ambient light.Another aspect that impressed us during our time with the iPad 9 is its battery life. It can easily last you the whole day without top-ups. But even if you like to watch a lot of videos, it will deliver up to 11 hours and 40 minutes of playtime before you need to charge it.All in all, the biggest selling point of the iPad 9 is that it offers the full iPadOS experience at a cheap price. We gave it a score of 9.0 in our review, which means this is an awesome slate that deserves going for. And at a $99 price cut, it's a true must-have. So, don't waste time! Save with this deal now!