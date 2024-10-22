The budget iPad 9 offers the full iPadOS experience and is cheaper than usual with this deal
We recently shared that Amazon is selling the iPad Mini 6 at a sweet $149 discount, lowering the slate to its best price yet. While this is a great choice if you want a compact tablet at an affordable price, it's not the only heavily discounted budget iPad right now.
The retailer is also offering a solid $99 discount on the capable 9th-gen iPad with 64GB of storage, letting you get one for just under $230. We encourage you to hurry, as the markdown was $130 a few weeks ago, and you never know when Amazon will reduce it again.
While the iPad 9 was released in 2021, it still packs a punch and is a real steal for less than $230. It rocks an A13 Bionic chip, and we really liked how it performed during our iPad 9 review. That said, the SoC is somewhat dated now, so it might struggle with demanding tasks. However, you should not have any issues with day-to-day activities such as browsing the web and streaming videos. You can even upgrade it to iPadOS 18, which is the latest version of the operating system.
Another aspect that impressed us during our time with the iPad 9 is its battery life. It can easily last you the whole day without top-ups. But even if you like to watch a lot of videos, it will deliver up to 11 hours and 40 minutes of playtime before you need to charge it.
All in all, the biggest selling point of the iPad 9 is that it offers the full iPadOS experience at a cheap price. We gave it a score of 9.0 in our review, which means this is an awesome slate that deserves going for. And at a $99 price cut, it's a true must-have. So, don't waste time! Save with this deal now!
In addition, this bad boy rocks a 10.2-inch Retina LCD display with a 2160 x 1620 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, delivering a good viewing experience without straining the wallet. We also appreciate that it supports TrueTone, a technology that adjusts screen color temperature depending on ambient light.
