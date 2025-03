Amazon slashes 26% off select iPad 10th Gen colorways, giving you more value for money

Get the 10th Gen iPad for 26% off at Amazon $89 off (26%) Want a casual iPad model for daily entertainment without breaking the bank? The iPad 10th Gen is a great pick. The tablet with 64GB is 26% off at Amazon right now, offering more value for money. Only the models in Silver and Blue arrive at that discount. Buy at Amazon

Want an affordable iOS tablet but don't feel like splurging on the latest base iPad model? Well, at ~350 and no onboard Apple Intelligence features, it certainly isn't the best budget pick. So, what is? The 10th Gen iPad (2022) , of course. It's currently 26% off at Amazon, offering more value for your money.In other words, you can buy the 64GB models in Silver and Blue for ~$260—$89 off the ~$350 list price. While this Apple tablet often goes on sale, this promo beats the last one we've seen by $19, so it's definitely worth checking out.While Apple already announced a successor in the form of the 11-inch iPad A16 , the previous model remains a great choice for undemanding iOS users. It sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 60Hz refresh rates and True Tone support, offering a decent viewing experience. Of course, it's not as sharp and smooth as the iPad Pro M4 (2024) , but the 10th Gen iPad has a good enough display for its asking price.On the performance side of things, the base iPad from 2022 can't rival the iPad Air and iPad Pro models. That said, it's certainly powerful enough to give many Android tablets a run for their money. As you can see via our iPad 10th Gen review , its A14 Bionic chip beats the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on the benchmark tests.As for the battery, this fella is pretty reliable. You can easily get about two days out of it with regular usage or over six and a half hours of nonstop video streaming. At the end of the day, while it's not the best iPad you can buy, this buddy is good enough for casual use.Now that it's available for $89 off in select colors, this Apple slate is pretty hard to pass up. If you need a reliable everyday option for browsing and video streaming, you can't go wrong with the 10th Gen iPad. Get yours in Silver or Blue and save 26%.