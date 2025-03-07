GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicked off its annual Discover Spring Sale, get the Z Fold 6 at $1300 off!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amazon slashes 26% off select iPad 10th Gen colorways, giving you more value for money

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the iPad 10th Gen with both hands, showcasing the tablet's display.
Want an affordable iOS tablet but don't feel like splurging on the latest base iPad model? Well, at ~350 and no onboard Apple Intelligence features, it certainly isn't the best budget pick. So, what is? The 10th Gen iPad (2022), of course. It's currently 26% off at Amazon, offering more value for your money.

Get the 10th Gen iPad for 26% off at Amazon

$89 off (26%)
Want a casual iPad model for daily entertainment without breaking the bank? The iPad 10th Gen is a great pick. The tablet with 64GB is 26% off at Amazon right now, offering more value for money. Only the models in Silver and Blue arrive at that discount.
Buy at Amazon

In other words, you can buy the 64GB models in Silver and Blue for ~$260—$89 off the ~$350 list price. While this Apple tablet often goes on sale, this promo beats the last one we've seen by $19, so it's definitely worth checking out.

While Apple already announced a successor in the form of the 11-inch iPad A16, the previous model remains a great choice for undemanding iOS users. It sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 60Hz refresh rates and True Tone support, offering a decent viewing experience. Of course, it's not as sharp and smooth as the iPad Pro M4 (2024), but the 10th Gen iPad has a good enough display for its asking price.

On the performance side of things, the base iPad from 2022 can't rival the iPad Air and iPad Pro models. That said, it's certainly powerful enough to give many Android tablets a run for their money. As you can see via our iPad 10th Gen review, its A14 Bionic chip beats the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on the benchmark tests.

As for the battery, this fella is pretty reliable. You can easily get about two days out of it with regular usage or over six and a half hours of nonstop video streaming. At the end of the day, while it's not the best iPad you can buy, this buddy is good enough for casual use.

Now that it's available for $89 off in select colors, this Apple slate is pretty hard to pass up. If you need a reliable everyday option for browsing and video streaming, you can't go wrong with the 10th Gen iPad. Get yours in Silver or Blue and save 26%.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Apple iPad - Deals History
78 stories
07 Mar, 2025
Amazon slashes 26% off select iPad 10th Gen colorways, giving you more value for money
06 Mar, 2025
Apple's hot new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is discounted while still on pre-order Amazon is amazingly slashing $50 off the starting price of Apple's new 13-inch iPad Air (M3) already The 256GB iPad mini 7 sells like hot cakes at $100 off on Amazon
05 Mar, 2025
Best Buy is discounting Apple's new iPad Air with M3 power right off the bat (with a catch)
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

The more I hear about the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the more I want to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra
The more I hear about the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the more I want to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Amazon is amazingly slashing $50 off the starting price of Apple's new 13-inch iPad Air (M3) already
Amazon is amazingly slashing $50 off the starting price of Apple's new 13-inch iPad Air (M3) already
iPhone 16e “secret MagSafe” myth: debunked
iPhone 16e “secret MagSafe” myth: debunked
Go to Dubai and bring back home this $14,630 iPhone travel souvenir
Go to Dubai and bring back home this $14,630 iPhone travel souvenir
AT&T's "Next Up" feels more like "Next Scam" after this customer's experience
AT&T's "Next Up" feels more like "Next Scam" after this customer's experience
Apple’s iPhone 16e C1 modem is missing mmWave 5G—analyst explains why it makes sense
Apple’s iPhone 16e C1 modem is missing mmWave 5G—analyst explains why it makes sense
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless